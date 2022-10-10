“He’s Like a Wild Animal!” – UFC BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal Recalls Famous Face-Off Between Mike Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin

MMA welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal recently shared a post that talked about the 1998 face-off between Mike Tyson and Steve Austin.

Popular for his outstanding striking power, Jorge Masvidal is a renowned name in the welterweight division of UFC. Holding an impressive 35-16-0 record, Masvidal has been performing in the octagon for the last nine years. But, just like many, the UFC star appears to be a fan of WWE.

He recently shared a post on social media and remembered a decades-old in-ring segment between legendary Mike Tyson and Steve Austin.

The 1998 WrestleMania saw the Texas Rattlesnake locking horns with Shawn Michaels for the World title. However, it wasn’t just an ordinary wrestling match. Vince McMahon had hired a special ring enforcer for the iconic battle between the two WWE legends. And, it was none other than The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to the first-ever WWE face-off between Mike Tyson and Steve Austin

Well, WrestleMania 14 was not the first time the boxing legend had entered the WWE ring. A few months prior to that, Mike Tyson was featured on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The segment was set to announce him as the special enforcer for the Austin vs Michaels match.

But, before Vince McMahon could make the announcement, Steve Austin interrupted. He entered the ring and got into a verbal spat with Mike Tyson. Not just that, the two legends also brawled with each other. The incident made a lot of news and was one of the best moments of WWE that year.

Cut to 24 years later, UFC star Jorge Masvidal takes to his Facebook account and recalls the iconic moment. He talked about how Tyson looked like a ‘Wild Animal’ back then and had no ‘Off Button’. He posted:

Did the two veterans actually fight each other after their 1998 altercation?

Although there’s been a lot of debate about whether the segment was scripted or not, it looked planned. Austin, who portrayed an anti-hero back then often interrupted Mr. McMahon during such segments. And talking about the face-off with Mike Tyson, the segment did elevate the storyline. Tyson went on to join DX until that year’s WrestleMania.

But, the two legends never fought each other in the WWE ring or anywhere. The whole thing was a storyline angle to make things tough for Texas Rattlesnake. Mike Tyson was just a Special Enforcer for the match and he did the job very well. The boxing legend kept things fair for Austin which helped him defeat Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

