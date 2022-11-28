Triple H Confirms Survivor Series WarGames Was the Most Viewed and Highest Grossing Pay Per View in Its 35+ Year History

Survivor Series WarGames 2022 turned out to be a huge success according to Triple H. The 36th edition of Survivor Series was themed “WarGames” for the first time ever introducing the punishing steel cage match engulfing two rings placed side-by-side. The Brawling Brutes put up a great fight, however, came up a little short against Bloodline led by Roman Reigns. The women’s division of the WarGames match was won by Team Bianca when the returning Becky Lynch scaled to the top of the cage and hit a leg drop.

Besides the two WarGames matches, fans witnessed riveting singles contests as well. Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi with her patented arm bar and retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

A heated rivalry between AJ Styles and Finn Balor also capped off on Survivor Series WarGames with Styles defeating Balor with the Phenomenal forearm.

What really shocked the fans was Austin Theory’s win in the triple-threat match. An opportunistic Theory pinned Seth Rollins after Rollins was hit with a spear from Lashley. Austin emerged as the new US Champion.

Triple H confirms Survivor Series WarGames 2022 was a huge success

During the Survivor Series post-show media conference, The Game revealed how WWE had hit a new milestone with the success of the event.

The Chief Content Officer announced they were sold out with a crowd of over 15,600 in attendance at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Hunter also pointed out that they had to make room for more fans and they still sold out. According to him, the show hit the largest gate ever done in Boston.

“We had a complete sell-out tonight. Over 15,600 fans here in attendance. We Kept opening up more and more of this arena till we had no place else to put people and everything that we opened up kept selling.” Said Triple H

The 36th edition of the pay per view reportedly grossed the highest to date. Triple H further added that Survivor Series WarGames was the “most viewed Survivor Series of all time.”

Triple H commends the returning Becky Lynch

Further during the press conference, The Game lauded Becky Lynch to have the heart to return from a grave injury and participate in a very physical and punishing match, The WarGames.

According to Triple H, when the offer was made to Becky, she was initially reluctant about exposing her shoulder at risk again, however, she went too soon from being confused about her return at WarGames to “screw it! Let’s do this!”.

“My hats off to Becky for stepping into this in that manner, coming off that injury,” said Triple H.

The Game further praised the show’s opener, the Women’s WarGames match, for delivering a spectacular match.

He added that he believes that a show’s opening is just as important as its closing and that the women’s division did justice with the opening. The Game also confirmed that WarGames would be a permanent fixture Survivor Series going forward.

