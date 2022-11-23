Is Becky Lynch Joining Team Bianca Belair At The Upcoming Survivor Series: War Games?

For the first time in history, WWE will be holding War Games on the main roster as a full-fledged pay-per-view. After taking over the WWE creative, Triple H introduced the concept to the main roster’s Survivor Series show. The match will feature two teams and each side will have five players. However, with less than a week left, team Bianca is still a member short. And according to reports, Becky Lynch could make a surprise return at Survivor Series: War Games.

The Man has been absent from the WWE ring since the RAW after this year’s SummerSlam. Becky Lynch injured her shoulder during the championship match against Bianca Belair and therefore, was written off TV. Well, if the reports are true, the former RAW Women’s Champion could be returning this Saturday.

Becky Lynch could join team Bianca at War Games

Although Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at this SummerSlam, both women were on the same page eventually. In fact, when Damage CTRL confronted EST after their match, The Man turned babyface. Though due to the injury, she had to stay away from in-ring action. However, the good thing is Lynch didn’t need any surgery and was just taking time off to recover.

Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp recently claimed WWE has discussed bringing Becky Lynch back at Survivor Series War Games. The report stated The Man could join team Bianca as their 5th member to fight Damage CTRL. However, it was also added that the plans can change at any time. Sapp stated:

“In addition, Fightful Select was told that [Becky] Lynch was discussed and planned as the 5th partner in the Survivor Series: War Games match that has been speculated for quite some time. As is often the case in pro wrestling, creative plans can absolutely change.”

The match card for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view looks solid

In the last few years, Survivor Series appeared dull as the former regime had destroyed the brand split. However, since the inclusion of the War Games concept, the show has started to give better vibes.

So far, WWE has announced five matches for its first main roster edition of Survivor Series: War Games. The show will feature two title matches where Ronda Rousey(C) will fight Shotzi Blackheart and Seth Rollins will defend his US title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. AJ Styles is also scheduled to go one-on-one with the Judgment Day leader Fin Balor.

However, the show is reported to start with the women’s War Games match where Becky Lynch is rumored to make her return. And in the main event, The Bloodline will be up against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Nevertheless, earlier reports stated that fans can expect some mouth-opening spots/moves at War Games. Trusting the way Triple H has produced PPVs so far, this Saturday could be a treat for wrestling fans.

