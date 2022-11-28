Becky Lynch Hilariously Quotes Eminem to Describe Her Dangerous Stunt at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

After injuring her shoulder at this year’s SummerSlam, Becky Lynch made her return a day before Survivor Series WarGames. During the recent episode of SmackDown, The Man was revealed as the fifth member of team Bianca. In fact, the decision proved to be a good one as she helped her team secure an impressive win. The match ended when Becky jumped off the cage putting Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky through a table.

However, during the post-show press conference, the former women’s champion opened up about her dangerous stunt. The Man shared what was the motivation behind her move using the lyrics of a legendary rapper.

Becky Lynch quotes Eminem to describe her dangerous WarGames stunt

Just like millions across the globe, it appears The Man is also a fan of popular rapper Eminem. Speaking to the media after WarGames, Becky Lynch discussed her WarGames stunt in a unique way. She used some lines from the rap legend’s hit song “Lose Yourself” to describe her leap off the cage.

Talking to the media, Becky Lynch started she climbed the steel cage to see its height. After that, she hilariously used Eminem’s lyrics to express what she felt during that moment. She stated:

“And my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti. There was no vomit on my sweater already.”

However, The Man then applauded the live crowd saying their energy made her believe “anything is possible”. Becky Lynch also noted that it’s the people who make you feel like a superhero and motivate you to do the superhero stuff.

The Man might end up having a rivalry with Bayley’s Damage CTRL

Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s title at this year’s SummerSlam which she failed to win. After the match, when the two women tried to show some mutual respect, Bayley made her return alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. However, due to a shoulder injury, she had to take time off and therefore, could not continue at that angle.

In the meantime, Bayley and her group and spread and terror and dominance across the entire women’s division. In fact, the faction currently holds WWE women’s tag team titles.

Nevertheless, now that The Man is back, WWE could book her against the recently formed faction. Though, whether the management will do that or not, is yet to be seen. Still, with Becky’s proven babyface potential, she could be a good opponent for heel Bayley and her Damage CTRL.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.