“Thank you to the WWE Universe” – Paige announces her departure from WWE after a decade-long run

Saraya, also known as Paige in WWE, will be leaving WWE soon. The former Divas Champion shared the news through a Twitter post.

Former Divas Champion, Paige shocked the wrestling world when she announced her exit from WWE. The 2-time Divas Champion will be leaving WWE after her contract expires next month.

Paige had a great run in WWE during her initial days in both NXT and the main roster. She had a magnificent run as the NXT Women’s Champion where she held the title for 273 days before relinquishing it. Not just that, Paige is the youngest superstar to win the WWE Divas Championship. But, the former champion had to retire at a very young age after suffering a neck injury.

However, Paige stayed with WWE and played her role backstage, including becoming the General Manager of SmackDown in 2018. But, it seems the former Divas champion will be cutting all her official associations with the company.

Paige will be leaving WWE after her agreement expires on July 7

On June 11, Paige took to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving WWE. The former Divas Champion will not re-sign with WWE after her contract expires on July 7. Paige shared the news through a tweet where she thanked WWE and her fans.

Through an emotional post, Paige expressed her gratefulness to the WWE universe for making an 18-year-old British pale emo girl feel like a superstar. She also mentioned her neck injury and appreciated her fans for supporting her for so long.

The former Divas champion expressed her emotions about her WWE name(Paige) as she said leaving the name was the toughest part. But, moving forward, Paige will be using her real name, Saraya.

However, Paige made it clear that she isn’t done with wrestling yet and will wrestle again in the future. Paige wrote:

“Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me… FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe.”

Paige became a champion on the first night of her main roster debut

The England-born star made her WWE NXT debut at the age of 18. Paige had dominating run in NXT where she became the inaugural NXT women’s champion in 2013.

On her main roster debut in 2014, Paige dethroned AJ Lee and became the WWE Divas Champion. The RAW after WrestleMania 30 saw Paige ending AJ Lee’s dominating reign of 295 days.

Although Paige is leaving WWE, the good part is that the former 2-time champion will be aiming for an in-ring return. Who knows, wrestling fans might see her making a return very soon.

