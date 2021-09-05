“That was a shark tank full of bullies” – CM Punk compares WWE backstage environment to a shark tank full of bullies

CM Punk compares WWE backstage environment to a shark tank full of bullies. The AEW star walked out of WWE back in 2014.

CM Punk recently made his long awaited AEW debut. This was his first appearance on a wrestling show since leaving the WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014. He walked out of the company after being frustrated with it and vowed to never return.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, Punk slammed the WWE for the culture it had fostered backstage. He shared his experience with the company detailing what his thoughts about the backstage environment were and why it put him off.

“My perspective is, I came up in a place that was a shark tank full of bullies that were protecting their spot. And it wasn’t about what was good or bad or right or wrong. It was, what I did was always bad and always wrong, and there were people who ran the show who told me to my face, ‘I don’t get it’. And I would just be like, ‘Well what the f**k are we doing?’

“If I’m in developmental, and to liken it to playing Triple-A (base)ball, I wanna make it to the Major Leagues. And if I’m hitting home runs, I’m the home run king in Triple-A ball, and I get called up to the Major Leagues and the guy on the team with the most home runs tells the hitting coach and the bench coach and the manager, ‘That guy sucks’, it’s just like, oh, we don’t wanna just win games? I came up around a lot of that, but I also think that’s what made me a cycle-breaker.

“Kofi Kingston’s first day on the road, I was like, ‘Hey man, you’re riding with me’, and he was just like, ‘Okay great’. Because I got there and I was already a grown ass man, and I had these other grown ass men picking on me, and I was like, ‘Why is this like high school?’. But that’s the culture, that’s what they want. ‘We want you guys to fight and we want you to want his spot’. And I never wanted anybody’s spot, I wanted my own spot.”

Punk is scheduled to face Darby Allin at AEW ALL OUT. This will be his first match in the promotion.

AEW ALL OUT is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2021 at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

