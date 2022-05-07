“That was total stupidity and hard-headedness on my part” – Stone Cold Steve Austin says walking out of match with Brock Lesnar is the biggest regret of his career

Stone Cold Steve Austin opened up about how the biggest regret of his career is turning down a match with a rookie Brock Lesnar.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a big name in the world of pro wrestling. Anybody who watched pro wrestling in the ’90s and early 2000s knows how star-studded that era was. WWE was at its finest with young talents that won over the fans and became larger-than-life.

The old era gave birth to the Top guys like Stone Cold, The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and many others.

Although pro wrestling is predetermined, a lot of hard work goes into establishing yourself as a main event superstar. It is conspicuous that there is a hierarchy in the system even among superstars. It goes from being a rookie to a mid-carder and up to being a main eventer.

The main-eventer status is not handed but earned.

Stone Cold Steve Austin says walking out of match with Brock Lesnar is the biggest regret of his career

In a recent chat with WWE on tik-tok, Austin reflected on refusing to face and lose to Brock Lesnar in a match who was then a rookie.

He said:

“I disagreed with it [the match with Lesnar]. I never like to blow smoke up my ass, but guys like myself, like Hogan, and a few others, they don’t grow on trees.

‘So you want to sacrifice what you’ve built up in me? And with no buildup? But that walk out was still total stupidity and hard-headedness on my part.

‘I should have shown up, and that is my biggest regret in the business of pro wrestling.’

Both men were scheduled to compete in a qualifying match for The King Of The Ring tournament which Austin backed out of. Austin thought losing to a rookie would not look good on him in his career.

In hindsight, Austin wishes he could go back in time and take it up. Brock Lesnar has solidified his career as ‘The Beast Incarnate’. ‘The one to break The Undertaker’s legendary Wrestlemania winning streak’.

Losing to Lesnar would not have been beneath Austin’s dignity as Lesnar went ahead and became a multiple times WWE champion. However, it was too early back then for Austin to make that call.

