“That’s actually one of the reasons why I chose AEW” – Bryan Danielson reveals why he left WWE for AEW

Bryan Danielson of AEW formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE explained why he left the WWE and moved to wrestle for AEW instead.

Bryan Danielson formerly known as Daniel Bryan is a popularly known personality in wrestling. The wrestling is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. Similar to various other former wrestlers of WWE, even Danielson made his entry into the wrestling arena of AEW after his exit from WWE.

Bryan Danielson is termed as one of the most interesting personalities of wrestling. Be it inside the ring or outside, the former wrestler of WWE carries the same enthusiasm. Bryan associated himself with the company of WWE in the year 2010.

He was in WWE for a period of over one decade. Danielson appeared in his last WWE match against Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Post his release from WWE, the wrestler joined its rival company in an interval of a few months. He became a part of AEW in the month of September 2021.

Bryan Danielson termed the Texas incident as ‘Horrible’

Recently, the wrestler appeared on Justin Barrasso’s show titled Q&A with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. On the show, Bryan revealed one of the major reasons that made him join the company of AEW.

On the show, Bryan said that he always owns a certain amount of guilt in the arena of pro wrestling. The wrestler further said that even though wrestling helps people but he has been wrestling for selfish reasons of his own.

The wrestler also spoke about the topic of the recent bloodshed that took place in Texas. Bryan termed the incident as ‘horrible.’ The wrestler continued to speak about the inhuman act of Texas.

He said that the incident made him feel to he was alongside his kids. The wrestler also said that he was encountered with the question himself that what he has been done so far from his children. Bryan further said that it is hard on his part to explain it.

“Yes, wrestling does help people, but I still do it for selfish reasons. The Texas shooting is horrible. It almost makes me go, ‘What am I doing right now? I should be home with my kids.’ This can be hard to explain,” said Bryan.

Bryan Danielson explains why he left WWE for AEW

Speaking further on the show the AEW wrestler revealed the reason for him joining AEW. He said that joining the company of All Elite Wrestling gives him the ability to have a little more freedom.

He also added that in his present company Bryan finds the opportunity to wrestle different people with different styles. Along with that, the one major reason revealed by Bryan that made him join the company of AEW is that also allows him to spend more time with his family.

“That’s actually one of the reasons why I chose AEW. It allows me the ability to have a little more freedom with my wrestling and wrestle different people with different styles, but it’s also to spend more time with my family,” concluded Bryan.