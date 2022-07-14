“Someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody” – Former WWE United States Champion recalls a fan suspecting him of murder and calling real cops

Former MITB match-winner Happy Corbin recently shared a pandemic-era storyline angle for which a fan called real police.

Just like any other business, the initial pandemic time wasn’t good for WWE as well. The creative team had to improvise and bring new ways to keep the fans hooked in the absence of the live crowd. However, WWE delivered some cinematic matches with unique concepts during that time. One such match was the 2020 men’s Money in the Bank Ladder (MITB) Match. But, a fan suspected Happy Corbin of murdering a fellow superstar during the match.

The 2020 MITB ladder match had a cinematic theme and was set at WWE headquarters where all the participants started from the ground floor. Superstars had to fight their way to the top of the building and then climb the ladder to win the briefcase.

During the match, Happy Corbin threw Rey Mysterio from the top of the building. The spot was shot in such a way that it looked scarier than how it actually was. The former Money in the Bank match winner recently recalled the famous spot and also shared a strange fan incident.

Happy Corbin recalls a fan calling real police following a spot in the 2020 MITB ladder match

The SmackDown Live superstar appeared on the Mornings with Matt and Bob podcast where he talked about his 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matter. Happy Corbin also talked about his famous spot with Rey Mysterio during the match. Corbin threw Mysterio from the top of the WWE Headquarters.

While speaking on the show, the former US champion joked that he wanted to see whether Mysterio could fly or not. However, the former Money in the Bank match winner revealed a fan thought that the spot was real and called the cops. He said:

“I got it in my head, ‘Well, if Rey[Mysterio] is one of the greatest ever, let’s see if he can fly… That was one of the craziest Money in the Bank matches… I think someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody…”

Obviously, the sot was scripted and a well-calculated spot executed by the creative team. But, it seems the fan took things too seriously and ended up making a 911 call. The fan thought Corbin has murdered Rey Mysterio.

Nevertheless, Mysterio is all good and is still performing in the WWE ring. And as far as Corbin is concerned, he has been challenged by one of the SmackDown Live commentators.

Pat McAfee challenges the MITB match-winner for a match at this year’s SummerSlam

Despite how fans perceive Happy Corbin’s actions in the ring, he has always been involved in interesting storylines. The former US Champion recently concluded his feud with Madcap Moss. And, it seems Corbin has now set his eyes on the SmackDown Live commentator, Pat McAfee. It all started a couple of weeks as a ringside argument between the two.

But, on the 25th June episode of SmackDown, McAfee challenged Corbin for a match at SummerSlam, later this year. The mayor of the jackpot city answered the challenge through a tweet.

Nonetheless, assuming that WWE books a match between both superstars at the SummerSlam PPV, it might be an entertaining match. While Corbin is a certified heel among the fans, Pat McAfee manages to get the crowd behind him. The match-up is worth a shot.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.