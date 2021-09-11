“That’s ‘The moment’ for me” – Jeff Hardy discusses the highest point is WWE career

Jeff Hardy discusses the highest point is WWE career. The former WWE Champion has a plethora of moments to look back at but one stands out for him.

Jeff Hardy already has a Hall of Fame career in the WWE. The multi-time champion has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the promotion and is still with them. At one point however, it didn’t feel like he would ever return.

Also read: WWE expect Kevin Owens to leave at the end of his contract

In an interview with James Stewart of Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Hardy explained how his WWE comeback came about and how much it meant. In fact, he felt their return eclipsed every other moment he’s ever had in the company prior to his return.

Jeff Hardy discusses the highest point is WWE career

“It was the craziest thing. It all started with Matt’s idea of the expedition of gold and I had no idea what he was talking about when he first brought this up. We were kind of just, you know, following his lead with the Broken Universe stuff. But yeah, it just led from one set of tag team titles to another set of Tag Team titles to ‘The’ set of Tag Team titles, which is the WWE World Tag Team Championships, at Wrestlemania, and it all just built up to that moment man. To go from TNA to WWE, where it all kind of started for us.

“Yeah the expedition of gold, and it ended perfectly by becoming WWE Tag Team champions once again. When it comes to highspots and moments at WWE, that’s up there for me. You can get speared from 20 feet in the air, hanging up with D-Von Dudley, trying to get the titles, and all that. That exciting stuff, jumping from 20 foot ladders and all that, whatever. But going out through curtain that night in Orlando at Wrestlemania in 2017, was just awesome. That’s ‘The moment’ for me, returning to where it all started.”

Click here for more Wrestling News