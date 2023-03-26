Vince McMahon Pays Off WWE $17.4 Million, the Investigation Cost of His S*xual Misconducts

Last year, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that Vince McMahon paid millions to cover his multiple s*xual misconducts. It was revealed that around $12 Million were spent over the past 16 years to suppress allegations. The whole thing led to WWE conducting a special investigation into the matter and Mr. McMahon exiting the company.

During the Q3 earnings call of 2022, WWE management revealed that the former CEO has agreed to cooperate with the investigation. In fact, the 77-year-old had also agreed to pay all the probe expenses. Well, it seems the company has finally received the reimbursement.

Vince McMahon pays WWE $17.4 million to cover the Investigation Cost of his S*xual Misconducts

In its recent SEC Filing, WWE stated that the company entered into a refund deal with Vince McMahon on March 20, 2023. The report further added that WWE’s Executive Chairman/controlling stockholder has paid the company approximately $17.4 million.

The amount paid by Vince McMahon on 23 March, is to reimburse the investigation cost of his multiple S*xual Misconducts. It includes the expenses that were paid by WWE and/or its subsidiaries until January 31, 2023.

The report further stated that the former CEO, in good faith, will also review expenses after January 31, 2023. If the probe into his S*xual Misconducts has cost anything after that, Vince McMahon will pay that too.

Anyway, WWE and Vince McMahon have finally settled the financial aspect of his multiple s*xual misconducts. Now it will be interesting to see if he will/has to pay anything after January 31, 2023.

This payment is regarding the money the company spend on the investigation to Vince because of the lawsuits and other things https://t.co/6jGbwpDYOw — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 24, 2023

The 77-year-old made an appearance to WWE backstage on the March 6 edition of RAW

After a 5-month retirement, Vince McMahon made his return to the company earlier this year in January. Though this time, he has nothing to do with WWE’s creative direction. The 77-year-old made it clear that he is back in the Board only to sell WWE.

Recently, the former CEO gave a surprise visit to WWE backstage on an episode of Monday Night RAW. During the March 6 edition, it was reported that Vince McMahon was present in the gorilla position throughout the show.

Vince McMahon backstage at WWE Raw https://t.co/eRmCuwuWVm pic.twitter.com/40QhxbZR0Z — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) March 6, 2023

However, it was also stated that he didn’t give any input into what happened in the episode. The 77-year-old was there just to meet John Cena, who was making his return that day. Though there are rumors that it won’t be the last time we hear about him appearing on WWE backstage.

