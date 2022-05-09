“That’s what AEW is going to do to WWE” – Matt Hardy makes a big prediction on the war between WWE and AEW

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE and present AEW star made a big prediction on the war between the two wrestling companies.

Matt Hardy is one of the popular wrestlers in the rings of WWE and AEW. Post his exit from the company of WWE, the wrestler has been active in the rings of All Elite Wrestling. Matt Hardy departed from the company of WWE in the year 2020.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he spoke about the fan war and the comparison between the two biggest companies of professional wrestling. Hardy owns the exposure in wrestling in the rings of both companies. Speaking on the show he said that he loves WWE and is been clear about it since the very first day.

“One thing I would like to say is the tribalism between WWE and AEW fans, like, you don’t have to do this. I don’t know if you enjoy it, the people that do it online on social media, it just creates such a toxic environment in the big scheme of things.” Hardy continued.

“You love WWE, go hard for WWE, and support WWE. I love WWE and you know I’ve said that since day one. And I’ll never say anything differently. When I work somewhere else, I’m going to go hard for AEW because they’re the people paying my bills at the end of the day. But just like a pro wrestling match, you take shots at your opponent, and you talk sh** about them.”

‘That’s what AEW is going to do to WWE’

Speaking about the tussle between the two wrestling companies Hardy said that both the companies take shots at each other at regular intervals.

“That’s what AEW is going to do to WWE, that’s what WWE, in theory, is going to do to AEW although they don’t mention AEW in the big scheme of things, they may take shots in other ways behind the scenes. That’s part of the game, part of the business, and don’t take that too seriously.”

Matt further advised the fans of both the companies to not take shots at each other. The wrestler also said that companies taking a shot at each other in the process of promotion and the whole fun of pro wrestling. Hardy advised the fans to enjoy the tussle.

“If you have a guy in WWE taking shots at an AEW guy, don’t sweat it. If you have an AEW guy taking shots at a WWE guy, don’t sweat it. It’s all part of the game, baby. It’s all a part of the game and the whole promotion. And the whole fun of pro wrestling. As a fan, don’t work yourself into a shoot, especially with other fans online. Enjoy whatever you enjoy and be proud of it, and don’t let anybody take it differently,” said Matt Hardy.

Click here to read more on WWE