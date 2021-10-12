“The hate and the threats are at an all time high” – Carmella opens up on toxicity from WWE Fans on Social Media

Carmella opens up on toxicity from WWE Fans on Social Media. The WWE Star revealed that she has been the subject of a lot of hate comments online.

Carmella has taken to social media to discuss the negativity she recieves from fans online. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion uploaded a non-filtered picture of herself with a message in her caption directed at wrestling fans and their disturbing behavior.

Carmella revealed that the “hate and the threats” she recieves on social media are at an all-time high. She revealed that she tries to leave it alone but it’s hard not to read the negativity. The Princess of Staten Island also told fans not to believe everything they read on the internet.

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted a no makeup, non-filtered selfie. Do I love getting dressed up and having my hair and makeup done? Yes! But a majority of my time is spent in sweats with no makeup on my face and my hair in a bun..that’s MY reality most of the time. So I need to do better with being real with you all on here. To be completely honest, being on Instagram and Twitter recently has been hard. The hate and the threats are at an all time high, it’s quite disturbing actually. I usually just try to post and leave it alone, but it’s hard to NOT read the negativity sometimes. Y’all can be so cruel. Luckily, I know who I am. I’m not going to let you get to me. I just wanted to post this as a friendly reminder not to believe everything you read and see on the internet. Do you, for you.”

