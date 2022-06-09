“This narrative is false” – Seth Rollins responds to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer

WWE star Seth Rollins recently shot back at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for stating that he had a lot to help to get to the top.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have delivered two top-class matches this year. The duo first faced each other at Wrestlemania 38 where the returning Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth’s surprise opponent. Recently, WWE’s Former six-time world champion Booker T talked about the duo’s Hell In A Cell match. Booker T also pinned his opinion on the careers of both superstars.

While responding to a question, Booker T said something that caught Seth Rollins’ attention, but not in a good way.

Booker T states that Seth’s road to the top was easy than Cody

On the recent episode of Raw Talk, Booker T chattered about Seth and Cody going against each other for the third time at the Hell in a Cell next month. King Booker was asked to pin his opinion on who needed the victory more this time.

While answering the question, The Hall of Famer stated that Seth needs the victory as Cody has already won the first two matches. Booker T further went on to discuss how Cody earned everything the hard way, while Seth’s journey to the top was comparatively easy. Booker also stated that Seth had help during his pro-wrestling journey.

He said:

“Of course, Seth Rollins needs this win more. I mean, Cody Rhodes right now is 2-0 heading into the rubber match, and I must say, Cody Rhodes, he’s not one of those guys that had that easy route. He[Cody] had to work for everything. Seth Rollins is a guy that made it to the top relatively easily but I must say, he had a lot of help. Cody had to break himself down and rebuild himself and that’s the Cody Rhodes that we see today.”

WWE shared the clip on Twitter to which Rollins responded and tweeted back showing his disagreement with the statement.

Seth Rollins fires back and shows his dissent with Booker T’s statement

Seth Rollins didn’t seem happy with Booker T stating that Seth’s journey to the top of the pro-wrestling was easy. The 4-time WWE champion took to Twitter to show his disagreement with Booker’s statement and tweeted his pre-WWE struggles. Rollins mentioned how his journey to the top included financial struggles, injuries, driving countless hours, and much more.

Seth Rollins Tweeted:

“This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door.”

This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door. https://t.co/whmlH2nHNs — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) May 17, 2022

The tweet demonstrates Seth’s disagreement with the analysis of the WWE Legend Booker T. Nevertheless, Seth is all set to go face to face with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at next month’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

