The Rock’s daughter flaunts her new look on Twitter after her name change

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson aka Ava Raine is ready to make her in-ring debut. She recently flaunted her new look on Twitter after having her ring name changed.

A few weeks ago, news surfaced that Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter was given a new ring name. Her name was changed to Ava Raine. With the new name, WWE is hinting at a possible in-ring debut that is fast approaching. On her Twitter, Ava Raine revealed her new look flaunting her black hair with red streaks. She previously had blonde hair.

It’s as if all the people with red in their hair are the dopest and should be in a group oooouuunoimjusssayin — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 12, 2022

A group of nerds. 😁👍🏻 #GreenHairRules — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 12, 2022

After the big reveal, WWE superstar Zelina Vega and producer Hurricane Helms tweeted their thoughts on the new look of Ava Raine. Zelina Vega is seemingly hinting at teaming up with Ava Raine in the future.

The 20-year-old currently trains at WWE’s performance center and has been awarded the most improved development talent.

Given that she is The Rock’s daughter, she has huge shoes to fill. Dropping the last name of “Johnson” was taken positively by Simone as she took to Twitter opining on the matter.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully, this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Johnson wrote. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family. Could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.

The hype surrounding her debut continues to grow as the WWE universe awaits to see “The Great One’s” daughter rub shoulders with other talents on the roster.

Little known facts about Simone Johnson

Before the fourth-generation superstar was ready to follow in daddy’s footsteps, she dabbled in modeling for a while. The beautiful daughter of the Johnson family worked for the model powerhouse IMG.

2. In 2020, Simone suffered from a knee injury that put her on the shelf for a while. Simone tweeted during the phase “[A]s not fun as surgery is, I’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore[.]”

3. Simone’s decision to join wrestling is probably the best choice in her attempt to be as great as her dad as she comes from a long line of wrestlers. Watching her in the ring will make the fans reminiscent of watching The Great One.