The Rock’s Daughter Would Love to See Roman Reigns Beat the Sh*t Out of Social Media Sensation Andrew Tate

Ava Raine, the daughter of WWE icon The Rock, recently expressed her desire to see Roman Reigns smash Andrew Tate.

With Roman Reigns all set to face Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia next month, a member of his family wants to see him beat another Social Media star. Well, the family member is none other than The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, who wants to see him beat the sh*t out of Andrew Tate.

A former kickboxer-turned-social media star, Andrew Tate is popular for his misogynistic videos on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. With his collective view count of over 13 billion, the Social Media sensation is often trending for his controversial statements.

Ava Raine says she would love to see Roman Reigns thrash Andrew Tate

The recent edition of SmackDown saw Logan Paul having a promo war with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. During the segment, Paul Heyman roasted the YouTube Sensation and mocked him for stepping up against The Head of the Table.

The Wiseman stated that none of Logan’s fellow celebrities have the guts to face Roman Reigns. Heyman mentioned controversial figure Andrew Tate and claimed he has no balls to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Although Heyman mentioned a few more names, it appears that the comment on Tate caught the eye of The Rock’s daughter. She took to Twitter and expressed her desire to see Reigns smashing him. Ava wrote:

i would LOVE to see roman beat the 💩out of andrew tate tho #Smackdown — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) October 8, 2022

The self-proclaimed Top G and his videos are often found offensive and misleading to many people. Such remarks have actually got him banned from almost every digital platform.

Anyway, although The Rock’s daughter is very vocal about her desire, Roman Reigns has his hands occupied somewhere else. The Needle Mover is scheduled to face Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

The Great One’s daughter made her NXT debut earlier this year

The Rock’s elder daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson had been training and preparing herself at WWE’s performance center for the last few years. Earlier this year in July, she finally made her debut on NXT under the ring name Ava Raine.

Although she’s still a rookie and has a lot to learn, there will be eyes on her. The 20-year-old is representing a huge legacy left by her father and his fathers.

Nevertheless, Ava Raine will be working hard under the learning tree of Shawn Michaels on NXT. Meanwhile, her uncle Roman Reigns is looking forward to extending his undisputed reign. However, it would be interesting to see which corner will Ava be in if her father and uncle face each other at WrestleMania 39.

