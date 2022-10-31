“It’s Always an Open Door” – Jimmy Uso Optimistic About Ava Raine, Daughter of the Rock, Joining the Bloodline in the Future

The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson made her much-awaited debut on this week’s episode of NXT. Under the ring-name Ava Raine, the 21-year-old was revealed as the new member of Schism. While everyone kept assuming she might join The Bloodline, she decided to make her own way. However, if you ask Jimmy Uso, he seems positive about Ava Raine joining the stable.

Recently, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion spoke to TMZ where he discussed the NXT debut of The Rock’s daughter. Jimmy Uso gave Ava Raine a shout-out and expressed his excitement to see her thrive in WWE. Be it on NXT or the main roster, Jimmy declared the group will back Ava as she is family. He also provided some insights about her joining their faction in the future.

Jimmy Uso is excited to see Ava Raine represent The Bloodline

Apart from her debut, Jimmy Uso also opened up about the future of Eva Raine in The Bloodline. He was questioned whether there is a possibility of Ava Raine joining the stable in the future. Jimmy stated that the doors of Bloodline are always open for her. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion noted working on the main roster requires grind and was sure Ava can do it.

Stating that The Bloodline runs deep in their blood, Jimmy Uso appeared optimistic about Ava Raine joining them in the future. He stated:

“I’m ready for her [Eva Raine] to pop off and represent The Bloodline… We’ll see, bro. It’s always an open door… You gotta put your work in here, and I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Eva Raine’s debut has made her the first-ever fourth-generation WWE superstar

The Rock’s daughter signed with WWE in 2020, and since then, she had been training at the performance center. Finally, at the 25 October post-Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, she made her debut. Ava Raine is now the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of WWE. Following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, she is the first person to do so.

History Made : Simone Johnson Becomes WWE’s First 4th Generation Wrestler. The Anoa’i Dynasty Keeps Growing.☝ @TheRock @AvaRaineWWE pic.twitter.com/UALfbHslmc — ♠ (@sameer_si27) October 26, 2022

Nevertheless, it’s just a start, and Ava Raine has big shoes to fill and a long way to go. Whether she joins The Bloodline or not, there will be a lot of eyes on her. It will be interesting to see how she creates her way to the main roster.

