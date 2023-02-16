The Undertaker Once Received a Real Beatdown From Wrestling Legend

In order to be a perfect pro wrestler, one needs to have two major qualities. To perform his part adequately and at the same time, keep his/her opponent safe. In fact, ask any veteran of the squared circle, he/she will put the opponent’s well-being as a top priority. However, there are times when a wrestler hits a move to hurt his opponent deliberately. One such incident happened with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker in the late 80s.

During his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, The Phenom went down memory lane and recalled the moment. The incident took place during a WCCW event in 1987.

Making his in-ring debut, The Undertaker was facing pro wrestling legend, Bruiser Brody. The Hall of Famer not only lost his first match, but also received a real beatdown from his opponent.

The Undertaker revealed why he received an intentional beatdown from the pro wrestling legend

While speaking to his WWE buddy, The Undertaker shared what led to Bruiser Brody giving him a real beatdown. According to the Hall of Famer, despite having little experience, he tried to dictate the match. As a matter of fact, The Undertaker confessed he was trying to give instructions to the pro wrestling veteran.

Well, that annoyed Bruiser Brody, which led to The Undertaker getting an intentional beat-up. When The Phenom tried to signal something to Brody, a “furry boot came up out of nowhere”. Taker had no idea what happened until he got “whacked” and his eyes rolled back in his head.

Recalling the whole moment, The Phenom said:

“I grab an arm, so I’m standing there with a standing armbar. I just grabbed it, right? So he’s about to shoot me off [against the ropes] and I yelled, ‘Clothesline.’ I’m calling the match! I ain’t got no brains! All of a sudden, that furry boot came up out of nowhere, man, and wham, he whacked me with that boot. My eyes rolled back in my head. I was like, ‘Oh, wow, okay.’”

Considering the career he has had, it feels strange to imagine The Undertaker getting a real beatdown in the ring. The Hall of Famer performed in the ring for over three decades and is still an inspiration for many.

The Phenom recently made an appearance on WWE TV for the 30th anniversary of RAW

After having a legendary pro wrestling career, The Undertaker finally hung up his boots in 2020 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. However, he did make a surprise appearance on WWE TV last month.

On the 30th anniversary of RAW, The American Badass was featured in an in-ring segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker also shared a moment with The Eater of Worlds, which many believe was a kind of “passing the Torch”. Taking to his Twitter account, the Hall of Famer expressed how he felt after the appearance:

Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6u — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 24, 2023

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.