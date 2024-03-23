Noah Lyles Shares His Views on an Olympic Entry Song for Himself: “Create the Moment That I Want”

A clip from the recent episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast was shared on the official Instagram account of the World Athletics. Scenes involving Noah Lyles, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Richard Kilty were shown in the footage. All three athletes have already shown their mettle on the track, and now they’re seen talking about an Olympic intro song for the track athletes.

Advertisement

The discussion began when British sprinter Richard Kilty entered a hypothetical scenario. He suggested the podcast members think of a song for the sprinters like it’s their intro song for an Olympic final.

The British sprinter’s question was targeted at Noah Lyles. The American star, however, already had a song that could be his go-to music for an Olympic intro and said:

Advertisement

“I’ve kind of come to this point where it’s actually not going to be one of my favorite songs, but I feel that this song would actually create the moment that I want. It is The Undertaker’s intro song.”

Throughout the world, people recognize Mark William Calaway as The Undertaker. His accolades and reputation in his area are well-known to everyone interested in WWE. Lyles feels he may utilize the entrance music of the retired American wrestler, “Rest in Peace,” whenever there is an Olympic intro song.

This response from Lyles stunned Sanya Richards-Ross. The American track star further stated the reason for his choosing this particular song:

“Just hearing the lights go dark. Zeroing in on that moment and all you hear is DUNG DUNG. Then they start the intro of all accolades and then they really finally coming out, it’s yeah, I can just see it so clearly.”

Advertisement

Lyles offered a proposal in addition to the breathtaking opening music. He remarked how impressive it would be to see all of his accomplishments performed to that tune. As the Olympic officials could use some ideas to brighten up the event, the track stars are sure to have an entertaining conversation.

Noah Lyles becoming an Olympic fashion critic

Noah Lyles has shown his prowess on the track with several accomplishments. The track star, nevertheless, transformed into a fashion critic during an interview with Yahoo Sports. He rated the clothes of several nations from different Olympic events. He was captivated by the outfits worn by Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics since they resembled those in freestyle rap videos.

On the other hand, his opinion of Team USA’s Tokyo Olympic gear in 2021 was less than stellar. The track star was so enamored with the clothes worn by the Tonga flag bearers at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He called for more similar gear for other countries’ flag bearers. Among all of them, Lyles’ favorite was the British Olympic outfit that had a white suit with golden ornamentation.