The Undertaker Reveals Why His Mother Hated Vince McMahon and Triple H

Vince McMahon is one of a kind. The man with a unique character likes to control things. After being at the helm of WWE for decades, McMahon itched to get back to his company during his temporary retirement, and once he was back, he seized control again. McMahon exudes the uniqueness of his on-screen character in his Billionaire’s strut. It’s hard to forget the visuals of Vince McMahon walking down the aisle power-walking and swinging his arms. It goes without saying that WWE mogul has moved mountains to make WWE what it is today. And during his journey, he made a lot of friends and enemies at the same time.

The Undertaker is one of McMahon’s closest friends in the business. During Taker’s heyday, he was known as the conscience of WWE. While The Phenom shares a very healthy relationship with Vince McMahon, his mother harbored a totally opposite opinion of Vince McMahon back in the day. In addition, she didn’t like Triple H very much either.

The Undertaker explains why his mother detested Vince McMahon and Triple H

While speaking on Hotboxing with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker revealed his mother, Catherine Calaway, wasn’t a fan of Vince McMahon and his son-in-law. According to Taker, McMahon’s way of walking annoyed his mother so much that she’d ask her son- “does he see the way he walks?”.

Make no mistake, McMahon’s powerwalk is emulated by many WWE fans, most notably by UFC star Conor McGregor. But The Undertaker’s mom was confounded by McMahon’s legendary walk. Taker further added that his mom didn’t like the sight of Triple H holding the sledgehammer all the time.

“Man, she would let me have it. She would be on Vince [McMahon] all the time. ‘Does he see the way he walks? Does he do that on purpose?’ I’m like, ‘Mom…’ ‘And Triple H, why’s he gotta have that damn hammer all the time?’ I’m like, ‘Mom, it’s just part of the deal.’ She goes, ‘I know, but nobody likes that. Nobody likes a cheater.’ She would just lay into everybody.”

The Hall of Famer recalled giving his mom phone calls after PPV events and hearing an earful as she’d watch wrestling from home.

The Undertaker’s mom was angry with him after his Hall of Fame speech

In 2022, The Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The seven-time World Champion gave a heartfelt speech and shared anecdotes from his three-decade-long career. In an interview with A&E, The Undertaker recalled going backstage after the speech to his mom, who did not appear to be very pleased with the way he made her look in his speech.

The Undertaker revealed that his mother was miffed because he made his father sound like a saint, while she came across like a brawler in a bar. He jokingly replied that he didn’t lie.

The Undertaker’s biography featured his mother. According to The Deadman, his mother loves talking about him a lot and is proud of her son’s success in his wrestling career.

