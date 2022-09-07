“There was a guy that I just hated working with”- Mark Henry recalls hating to work with a fellow WWE superstar who wanted to look Stronger than him

The World’s Strongest Man of pro wrestling revealed that he hated working with an unspecified WWE superstar.

Mark Henry had quite an impressive career in wrestling. After claiming fame for winning the first annual Arnold Strongman Classic, Henry was regarded as the World’s Strongest Man in WWE. Many wrestlers will tell you how beastly strong Henry is in the ring. During his stint, Henry worked with many of the biggest names in the business. In a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry recalled how he hated working with an unnamed fellow superstar who would lobby to make believe that he was stronger than Henry.

“But some people are egotistical in their lobbying for or politicking for their… getting over. I’m not going to mention his name, but there was a guy that I just hated working with because I knew every time he wanted to look as strong as I was, and I would always say, ‘Okay, I’m stronger than you, I’m bigger than you, this is what we’re gonna do as it relates to working around my strength and I’ll put myself in a place, but you know, [the other person would say] I should bump you before we go into the heat.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you shouldn’t. How about this?’ And then you start, but they will go to Vince and they would sit outside Vince’s [McMahon] office and they would wait [to talk to McMahon],” stated Henry.

According to Mark, the superstar would go to great lengths to get his unrealistic ideas approved by Vince McMahon.

Will Mark Henry ever wrestle again?

The Hall of Famer departed from WWE and Jumped ship to AEW in 2021. Since his arrival, Henry was never seen competing in the ring. Henry is signed to the company as a commentator and a talent scout. The former World Champion revealed the reason for his absence between the ropes on an edition of the Busted Open podcast.

“To be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle,” Henry said. “It will just go out, and I’ll be on the ground, and there have been times where I do too much at AEW, and I have to take a wheelchair through the airport, and it sucks because I’m prideful, and I hate it when I can’t walk through the airport.”

The wrestling legend revealed that due to long hours of working, he occasionally uses a wheelchair at the airport due to his inability to walk with the pain. Although Mark isn’t wrestling anymore, he is surely an invaluable addition to AEW because of his years of experience as a top-tier talent.

