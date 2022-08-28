“Someone went to sleep and it wasn’t me”- Brock Lesnar recalls when he thrashed a man at a bar

Brock Lesnar shares a story about when he got into a real fight at a bar. The Beast Incarnate dares someone to even try jumping him at a Live event.

The presence of Brock Lesnar is enough to strike fear in the hearts of men. The former UFC and WWE Champion is built like a gladiator. With such a large frame, Brock is as agile as a shark. Standing at 6’4 in the neighborhood of 280lbs, Lesnar is the last person any professional fight would want to get a rise out of let alone an average person. However, Brock once found himself in an altercation at a bar with a man who had delusions of grandeur.

The 10-time WWE Champion imparted the story on ESPN’s Highly Questionable. A long time ago, Lesnar was at a “street dance” in a rural place where he was ambushed by another guy who tried to bust him up.

“I remember one nighttime, I was at a function and went to the bar, ordered a couple of drinks. Turned around and went to grab my drinks, another person grabbed them. I was like, ‘hey man, I think those are mine’ and he was like ‘no they’re (mine)’. (He) kind of brushed me off.”

Lesnar is known to be a private guy in the locker room. Although he wasn’t very descriptive while narrating the incident, his words were enough for us to imagine how bad it would’ve been for the other guy. Did he F-5 the guy?, or did he put a Kimura lock on him? Maybe the other guy got a ride to Suplex city. Possibilities are endless.

Lesnar then continued, “someone went to sleep and it wasn’t me and then the cops came, and then I left”.

Brock Lesnar reacts to what he’d do if he was ambushed on a Live Show

It is not uncommon to see pro wrestlers getting attacked by fans. It has happened on multiple occasions. Superstars such as Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, Seth Rollins, and more have experienced such situations. On The Pat McAfee Show, The WWE commentator asked Brock Lesnar what would he do if somebody snuck on him during a Live Show. Brock was quick to respond saying, “I f**king dare somebody”.

While it is highly unlikely for a fan to jump The Conqueror himself, it is remotely possible for Lesnar to bump into a rogue who has a death wish.

Click here for more wrestling news.