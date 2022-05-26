“They gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession” – Sasha Banks was upset with WWE for replacing her with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 38

Dave Meltzer suggests Sasha Banks was not happy with WWE management for giving her Wrestlemania 38 spot to Ronda Rousey.

WWE superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi are going through some trouble for their recent backstage actions. The duo seemed dissatisfied with the situation of the women’s tag team division in the company. Eventually, they decided to leave their titles backstage and exit the building. The Boss and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their tag team titles.

Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer voiced his opinion about the controversy. Meltzer believes Sasha Banks isn’t happy with the company for a long time.

Meltzer claims Sasha Banks was mad that Ronda Rousey got the WrestleMania spot

Initially, WWE wanted The Boss to challenge Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 38 for the SmackDown’s Women’s Championship. But Rousey returned at last year’s Royal Rumble. So, WWE changed the plans and replaced Banks with the former UFC star. Ronda Rousey won the 2021 Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Charlotte for SmackDown’s Women’s title.

Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer reported that The Boss was unhappy after losing her WrestleMania spot against Charlotte. He further stated that because of her spot going to Rousey, WWE decided to give Sasha the tag team gold. Meltzer said:

“Sasha has always had issues, you know she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot, which you know was planned for Sasha Banks… She got moved down, and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down.”

Sasha Banks was displeased after being replaced by Rousey and was unhappy ever since. The recent backstage incident was probably her way of showing dissatisfaction with the creative team.

Although fans are showing their support for the duo, WWE management is not pleased with Banks and Naomi.

WWE removes ‘The Boss’ from their “Then, Now and Forever” intro

It looks like WWE management has taken the actions of Banks and Naomi very seriously. WWE believes the duo has disappointed “millions of WWE fans and their fellow Superstars.”

On the 21st May edition of SmackDown, WWE commentator Michael Cole announced the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi. WWE even removed the duo’s merchandise from the store.

Now, WWE has gone more extreme and decided to replace Sasha Banks from their main intro. Earlier, The Boss used to feature at the start of WWE’s “Then, Now and Forever” intro. WWE has replaced The Boss with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Twitter user ‘Promo Joe’ noticed the change and shared the video.

Then…Now…

Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from #SmackDown

