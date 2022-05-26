Wrestling

“They gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession” – Sasha Banks was upset with WWE for replacing her with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 38

Sasha Banks Ronda Rousey Wrestlemania
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"The last time LeBron James wasn’t selected to an All-NBA team was his rookie year!": Looking at the Lakers superstar's longevity
Next Article
"Cristiano Ronaldo meeting Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc"- Throwback to when the Manchester United star met the Ferrari duo at Fiorano
WWE Latest News
Sasha Banks Ronda Rousey Wrestlemania
“They gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession” – Sasha Banks was upset with WWE for replacing her with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 38

Dave Meltzer suggests Sasha Banks was not happy with WWE management for giving her Wrestlemania…