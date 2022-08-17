“They pushed the WrestleMania match” – Triple H’s only regret regarding his feud with The Rock

WWE’s new Creative Head Triple H recently shared his regret about the legendary feud he had with The Rock in 2000.

Triple H and The Rock share a long history in WWE stretching over two decades. Not only was the Cerebral Assasin the first opponent of Rock in WWE, but their 2000 rivalry solidified them as top stars. Be it Backlash, Judgement Day, or SummerSlam, both men headlined several pay-per-views during that time. However, the WWE legends never faced each other at the Show of the Shows. Even Triple H agrees and notes that as one of his regrets.

Recently, the former world champion and current Creative Head of WWE sat with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive Podcast. There, he recollected his feud with The Rock and shared where he wanted that storyline to conclude.

Triple H wanted to end his rivalry with The Rock at Wrestlemania 16

In his appearance on the YouTube star’s show, the Cerebral Assassin shed light on his new duties as the Head of WWE Creative, his in-ring career, and more. The host Logan Paul also recalled the epic storyline Triple H had with The Great One and The Game for his views.

Triple H recalled how both men began their WWE career and delivered memorable matches making their way to the top. He mentioned the DX-Nation rivalry and finally, how they faced each other for the ultimate gold in 2000.

However, one regret Triple H had regarding that feud was the end. The Game wanted to conclude his rivalry against The Rock at Wrestlemania 16. But, due to some legends returning, that could never happen. Expressing his guilt, Triple H said:

“My only regret of the whole thing with Rock is in 2000 we were poised to have a match at WrestleMania one-on-one… The timing of ‘Taker’s return, and [Steve] Austin’s return.. they pushed the WrestleMania match…”

When did the two WWE legends get their one-on-one match?

While speaking on the show, Triple H revealed that with The Undertaker and Steve Austin back from injuries, WWE changed the plans. At Wrestlemania 16, WWE booked Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley, and Big Show in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. The Game even joked about Foley coming out of retirement in just a month.

Nevertheless, the two icons got their singles match at the Judgment Day PPV two months later. Triple H finally ended his feud with The Rock by defeating him for the WWF Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

While Triple H is retired and now works backstage, The Rock has established himself as the biggest Hollywood star. Let’s hope, the two icons appear on the WWE in some capacity someday.

