“They really bust his chops all the time” – WWE Hall of Famer claims Triple H tried to ruin the career of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer in the recent past has revealed that Triple H tried to ruin the career of The Rock Dwayne Johnson.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has revealed in the recent past that Triple H tried to ruin the career of the WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Bret Hart hasn’t had a smooth relationship with the WWE.

As he has some very clear yet sour ideas about one of the head honchos of the company. Since the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony, Hart wasn’t seen in the company since he also appeared in All Elite Wrestling to get into the bad books of the WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer had appeared on The 81 Podcast. On the show, Hart revealed that Triple H toned down the potential of Owen Hart in WWE. The Canadian legend, while reiterating his lack of respect for Triple H also shared some stories on the treatment that the Brahma Bull, The Rock used to receive. The Hall of Famer stated that Triple H tried to ruin the career of The Rock.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals that Triple H tried to ruin the career of The Rock Dwayne Johnson

Hart said that if someone was tied to Hart or connected to him, they would try to ruin them. Even Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Bret also said that they tried to crack him. They bust his chops all the time, all while he was there. He also remembered telling Dwayne all the time not to listen to the guys. Hart also said that he had advised Dwayne that he does not need anyone.

Remembering the match between him and Rock, Hart further said that Triple H wanted him to beat Dwayne Johnson and win the Intercontinental Title. And he remembered that he refused. He further said that he asked The Game ‘what do I need the Intercontinental Title for?

“In fact, I wrestled, if you remember. When I did that big interview where I talked about America and how they could kiss my a** and all that. That same night, I think maybe on next week’s taping. But it was filmed that night, I wrestled The Rock in a match. They wanted me to beat him in the ring. Triple H wanted me to beat Dwayne Johnson and win the Intercontinental Title. And I remember I refused. I said ‘what do I need the Intercontinental Title for?’”