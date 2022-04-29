“They wrote me off” – Ric Flair reveals WWE made a video package for him in anticipation of his death

Ric Flair reveals WWE made a video package for him in anticipation of his death after he underwent a surgery that led to his kidney failure.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently made an appearance on The Pivot podcast. He opened up about his colon surgery in August 2017 that led to various complications and mainly kidney failure. The condition demanded dialysis treatment and ICU hospitalization.

Speaking about his near death experience and deteriorated condition Ric said:

“31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could remember going forward, but I had no memory of the past.”

“They wrote me off”

The Nature Boy further said that he had only five per cent chances of survival and the medical staff had written him out. He also added that WWE had made a package believing that he would die any time soon.

“They wrote me off. I was been operated on Monday morning. The WWE made a package because it was, like, a 5% chance that I would make it through it. It makes you re-evaluate everything. But at the end of the day, I still think that if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re certainly not being malicious, I don’t think it’s wrong to have fun. I’m not going to stop.”

The Hall of Famer further said that he had spent a year worrying that he would die anytime soon. It was the worry that put him under anxiety but he has now started having more fun. Flair also said that there is nothing much left for him to do but he is satisfied with the fact that his family is in a good place.

“I spent a year worrying that I was going to die every day. Once you’ve been that sick, I mean, all you do, and it’s kind of like getting over that anxiety, then you start feeling more comfortable. Then I had one beer, and one champagne, and then two beers and then a couple of years now and drinking the vodka once in a while. I guess the best way to put it is there’s nothing left for me to do. I’m going to have fun. My family is all in a good place,” concluded The Nature Boy.

