WWE’s former torch-bearer, John Cena, was seen cross-dressing on February 10 in Melbourne, Australia. During his wrestling career, John Cena’s in-ring character exuded Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. The sixteen-time World Champion is now a part-time wrestler, ever since he forayed into his acting career full tilt. Cena has starred in various movies.

The wrestler-turned-actor starred in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker in 2021. Following the success of his movie, Cena bagged a main role in the spinoff series, Peacemaker, in 2022. After the photos of John Cena in a chequered mini skirt, thigh-high stalkings, and high heels emerged on social media, the Cenation leader became the talk of the town. But why did John Cena don such an outfit?

Why did John Cena wear a skirt and high heels?

It’s a well-known fact that an actor is measured by his acting skills and versatility. John Cena was seen sporting the mini skirt and high heels boots because his role in his upcoming comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky, required him to do so.

According to Variety, the movie follows the life of three mischievous teens who burn down a house in their neighborhood and hire a struggling actor to take the blame for them.

John Cena sports a skirt and heels on set of upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/i4W2sB0Hc6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

The Peter Farrelly directed film features Zack Efron, William H. Macy, Jermaine Fowler, and John Cena. The film is currently in its production stage and the release date is yet to be announced. Thus, John Cena was spotted rocking the outfit to fit the role. In addition, Cena also had bizarre makeup on.

John Cena on the set of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ in Australia pic.twitter.com/6rpg4lJrfv — ✟ (@Saintbetter1) February 10, 2023

Amidst John Cena’s Hollywood schedule, the 45-year-old actor will take some time out to make his greatly anticipated return to the grandest stage, WrestleMania 39. John Cena was last seen in the ring in the last edition of SmackDown in December 2022 where he teamed up with Kevin Owens and locked horns with The Bloodline.

WWE superstar admits having personal animosity with John Cena

It’s no secret that John Cena is one of the most polarizing figures in wrestling. Although The Champ was loved by many, he was also hated by a few. Speaking with Sam Roberts, The Show-Off, Dolph Ziggler, revealed that he harbored genuine hatred for John Cena.

According to Ziggler, he had a blast working with Cena because of his hate for him in real life. Both men feuded in 2012 over the Money in the Bank briefcase. The feud was originally a love triangle involving Dolph Ziggler, AJ Lee, and John Cena.

“You know what? I had a blast working with John. Yeah, because I hate him like for real. [You do?] yeah. [Why?] I hate everything he stands for. I hate how awkwardly he runs, I hate that he’s bad at wrestling. But he has this awesome connection with the fans and I’m so great at wrestling and I haven’t made that great connection with all the fans that aren’t in New York.”

