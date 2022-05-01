“Probably should have paid more by Dana White”: Brock Lesnar Incarnate differentiates WWE’s Vince McMahon from UFC’s Dana White

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he was asked to differentiate between Dana White and Vince McMahon.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has been a private person throughout his career and has rarely appeared in any interviews. Recently, Brock Lesnar was on The Pat McAfee Show, where fans got to witness a different but chilled side of his personality.

Lesnar openly chatted about his life and career. Lesnar also talked about how Dana White and Vince McMahon are different from each other.

Brock tells the difference between Vince McMahon and Dana White

While talking to the host Pat McAfee, the WWE legend and ex UFC heavyweight champion talked about almost everything. He chatted about his run in WWE and UFC and his retirement plans as well. But, among all other things, Brock Lesnar spoke about his relationship with UFC’s Dana White and WWE’s Vince McMahon.

Brock found the comparison hard and stated he had a lot of respect for both men. The former UFC champion praised Dana White and said he has got a lot of money from him and the UFC. Recalling his relationship with Vince, Brock Lesnar stated that he sees Vince as a father figure.

Lesnar said:

“My relationship with Vince McMahon is so different than it is with Dana White. I have a lot of respect for both men, but I look at Vince as more of a father figure.”

“My relationship with Vince McMahon is so different than it is with Dana White.. I have a lot of respect for both men but I look at Vince as more of a father figure” ~@BrockLesnar#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Wkwv2mB2xo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2022

Lesnar expressed that he and Vince have had an on-and-off relationship for years. Brock also said that he has known Vince since he was young and has spent a lot of time with Vince. He further commented that he took a lot of valuable lessons from Mr. McMahon that he carries forward to date.

The Beast Incarnate mimicks The Texas Rattlesnake on The Pat McAfee Show

Steve Austin once refused to wrestle Brock Lesnar in a qualifying match for the King of the Ring tournament. Austin denied the match as he thought the match should have been booked for a major PPV.

Talking about Austin, Lesnar mentioned that he completely understood the decision taken by Steve Austin. He also called Austin a good guy, and later on the show, he even mimicked the Texas Rattlesnake.

Stone Cold Brock Lesnar era is here. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uM49IYcDkC — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 14, 2022

Throughout the entire interview, Brock seemed happy with his current situation in the company. It seems that The Beast is loving his current run with WWE and is on excellent terms with Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the ring at Wrestlemania 38. He faced Roman Reigns in a Titles Unification match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.