SummerSlam 2021: Major update on Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Major update on Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair. The status of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match has been up in the air.

The build up to Sasha Banks vs Binca Belair was far from ideal, the match however, stole the show regardless. Fans have since been looking forward to a rematch between the two. They were granted their wishes when the Boss attacked the EST on her WWE return to SmackDown.

However, with the pair missing two live events in North and South Carolina over the weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” doubts began to emerge if they would make it to SummerSlam. There has been no update on what the aforementioned circumstances were. We do however, have an update on the status of the match.

According to PWInsider Banks and Belair are now “cleared” for in-ring action and barring “something unforeseen” they will be performing at SummerSlam on Saturday. The report also adds that the two will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix for Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

“For those wondering about the status of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after they missed this past weekend’s WWE live events in the Carolinas, PWInsider.com has been told they are “cleared” to perform and barring “something unforseen” will be at Friday Night Smackdown and Summerslam this coming weekend.”

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. It will be the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology. It will also be the first to take place on a Saturday since the 1992 event; although it will be the first to air live on a Saturday.

