Has a Father Versus Son Match Ever Taken Place at WrestleMania Before Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio?

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 had a unique match on the card that saw Rey Mysterio facing Dominik Mysterio. The match was special because it saw a father fighting his own son in the ring. In fact, in its 39-year-old history, one can hardly remember a Father versus Son Match at WrestleMania. It has made fans wonder how many times the match card of the Show of Show featured a match like this.

The Grandest Stage of Them All has been witness to the beginning and end of many memorable feuds. In fact, the mega event has often seen friends and family members fighting each other. However, a Father versus Son match at WrestleMania has only actually happened twice so far.

1) Vince McMahon versus Shane McMahon (Street Fight) at WrestleMania 17

A lot of you might not remember, but during the early 2000s, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon had a very intense feud. The whole thing led to a Father versus Son match at WrestleMania 17. It was a Street Fight with Mick Foley as a Special Guest Referee.

During the match, the father-son utilized every weapon in their arsenal to beat each other. In the end, Linda McMahon had to get involved to help Shane pick a victory over his father.

The ending to Vince vs Shane at WrestleMania 17 was WILD! Linda McMahon steals the show just by standing up! pic.twitter.com/JeDhoS2v0n — 2000’s WWE (@2000s_WWE) April 1, 2023

2) Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio (Singles Match) at WrestleMania 39

After the first Father versus Son Match, fans had to wait 22 years to see another one at WrestleMania. However, the wait was worth it because, this year, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio delivered a memorable performance.

Ever since Dominik made his WWE debut, he was bound to fight his father at some point. After a lot of twists and turns, the dream match finally happened at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. At WrestleMania 17, it was the son who won, but this year, it was the father.

Rey Mysterio defeats Dominik in absolute blast of a match as expected. #WrestleMania Unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/sSBOhapRQN — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 2, 2023

Can fans expect one more Father versus Son match at WrestleMania in the future?

Well, you can find many father-son duos who are both active superstars in the current era. As far as Rey and Dominik are concerned, you never know. There are reports that WWE might book another match between the two in the future. It is being speculated that the next time they face each other, it could be a hair vs mask match.

Nevertheless, as of now, there has been no sign or such hint from WWE’s side. And even if the match is in plans, it’s very unlikely to happen at WrestleMania.

