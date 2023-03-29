Tony Khan Reportedly “OK” With Top AEW Star Possibly Appearing at WrestleMania 39

The wait is almost over as in less than 48 hours, WWE will host this year’s Showcase of Immortals from Hollywood. WrestleMania 39, which already promises to be a blockbuster, could feature some major surprises. In fact, fans might see an AEW superstar appearing at the mega event. There are reports that Tony Khan is ready to allow a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to appear at WrestleMania 39.

This year’s mega event is going to see Edge and Fin Balor ending their year-long feud inside Hell In A Cell. And according to the reports, fans will see The Judgment Day leader bringing his “Demon” persona at WrestleMania 39.

The Rated R Superstar is also rumored to enter the mega event in his old “The Brood” character. Reports claim Edge is even planning to involve Brood member Gangrel in some capacity at WrestleMania 39. And if the reports are true, fans might also see Christian Cage, who now is in AEW, at the mega event.

Tony Khan is apparently okay with Christian Cage appearing at WrestleMania 39

WrestleWorld, in its recent report, made a big claim regarding the Edge versus Fin Balor match at WrestleMania 39. It stated that WWE is interested in featuring Christian Cage in the match. The AEW superstar used to be one of the members of The Brood faction in WWE.

According to the report, the AEW President is also willing to allow him to appear at WWE’s biggest event of the year. WrestleWorld stated that Tony Khan has given Christian Cage his okay to appear at WrestleMania 39.

However, the report also added that as of now, that cannot be seen as a confirmation. It’s just if WWE wants Christian at WrestleMania 39, Tony Khan will allow it.

Sources tell me that given that #WWE are interested, @TonyKhan has given the “ok” to #ChristianCage to make an appearance with #TheBrood at #WrestleMania. This is not confirmation that Christian will appear at WrestleMania, just word that Tony Khan would allow it. #WWE #AEW pic.twitter.com/pgtLEa8CYq — WrestleWorld (@ItsWrestleWorld) March 28, 2023

WWE and AEW could not come on terms to feature a DXmember on the group’s Reunion last year

At the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW last year, WWE celebrated 25 years of the legendary DX faction. The show saw every member of the group making an appearance except two. Chyna, who unfortunately passed away in 2016, and Billy Gunn who is now an AEW star.

According to reports back then, Tony Khan was okay but had one condition. He wanted WWE to either mention Billy as an AEW star or that AEW allowed him to appear. WWE could not decide whether to yes or no and in the end, Billy Gunn didn’t appear on the show.

Tony Khan wanted AEW mentioned at WWE DX reunion in exchange for Billy Gunn appearance https://t.co/hVeQ8MpFtH pic.twitter.com/qcMDwGYXCR — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) October 21, 2022

Nevertheless, if Tony Khan is okay to allow his star to appear at WrestleMania 39, it is certainly a great sign. In fact, if Christian appears on WWE TV later this week, fans can expect more collaborations in the future. Though as of now, it’s just a report that could end up being nothing but a conjecture.

