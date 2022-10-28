“He’s Actually Better Than All of Us” – Kurt Angle Says Current AEW Superstar Is “The Most Underrated Wrestler of All Time”

May 15, 2013; New York, NY, USA; 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle attends the wrestling meet between Iran and USA at Grand Central Terminal. Iran won the meet 18-8. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle lauds the work of Christian Cage and feels the AEW star doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“The Olympic Gold Medalist” Kurt Angle has had a legendary in-ring career extending over two decades. In his time in the squared circle, the Hall of Famer went one-on-one with many legends.

However, out of all his opponents, there is one person who he feels does not get the due credit. And it’s none other than the current AEW superstar Christian Cage. Having spent a fair amount of time with him in the ring, Kurt Angle rates his old rival higher than many legends.

In the recent edition his The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer discussed the in-ring career of Christian Cage. Calling him the most underrated wrestler, Angle explained why his old locker room associate has never got the limelight he deserves.

Kurt Angle feels Christian got overshadowed by the presence of Edge

While speaking on the show, The Olympic Gold Medalist praised Captain Charisma for what he has done in the ring over the years. Kurt Angle feels Christian Cage is an underrated superstar who did not get the fame and recognition he deserved. In fact, he feels the AEW superstar was overshadowed by his former WWE tag team partner Edge.

The Olympic Gold Medalist claimed Christian puts on better matches than most of the superstars of his generation. Kurt Angle lauded the AEW superstar for the spots and ideas he brings to the table. The Hall of Famer seemed impressed with the creative approach of Captain Charisma as he hailed him as an incredible wrestler. He stated:

“Christian Cage is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves, he’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge… and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together.”

Christian Cage made his AEW debut last year in March

For most of his WWE career, Christian was paired with Edge where they won the tag team gold nine times. Though the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion impressed every time he was given an opportunity as a solo competitor. Unfortunately, just like Edge in 2011, injuries led him to retire in 2014.

However, Christian made a shocking return at last year’s Royal Rumble but left WWE a few months later. Finally, at the Revolution PPV last year, Captain Charisma made his debut in AEW. Although due to an arm injury, he has been sidelined again and is unable to wrestle matches right now. Still, his work on the mic as a heel has been top-notch in AEW.

Anyway, considering the recovery time, Christian won’t be able to wrestle before the second quarter of 2023. Though the good part is that he is not missing any TV time and is being used in a non-wrestling role.

