AEW and WWE are at war. That’s at least what Tony Khan says. The owner of AEW is convinced that his promotion and the WWE are at loggerheads, even if the fans don’t feel so. AEW started with a bang and was at one point the hottest wrestling promotion. However, in recent times the company, for various reasons, has not fared as well. The WWE on the other hand is currently riding a high leading the fans to believe that there is no chance AEW will catch up let alone beat them but Tony Khan, once again, thinks otherwise.

During an argument with a fan on social media, Tony Khan told a fan that he would never be able to beat Sopranos Twitter.

You will never win a fight with Sopranos twitter. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2023

Another fan clapped back at TK claiming that AEW would never beat WWE, but Tony Khan suggested that he actually had proof that the fans’ statement was untrue.

That’s actually untrue according to their own sworn court filings. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2023

Tony Khan says WWE’s court filings are proof that AEW can beat them

Tony Khan did not elaborate on his tweet. However, it is possible that he is referring to the lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE. This lawsuit stated that WWE were preventing from putting up shows on certain venues. They also claimed that WWE was limiting their ability to monetize their content, apart from tampering with their talent.

The WWE in their defense stated that the success of AEW was an example that “undercuts MLW’s unsupported assertion that substantial barriers to entry exist.”

Tony Khan is most likely alluding to WWE’s statement as proof that the Stamford promotion viewed them in equal footing and perhaps even capable of overtaking them one day in the future.

While RAW and SmackDown may still be a while away from them as competitors, AEW did handily beat NXT regularly during the Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H may dismiss the Wednesday Night Wars, but it did happen and there was a victor, even if it feels like a distant memory at this point.

Tony Khan was not pleased with Ariel Helwani appearing on SmackDown

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to voice his displeasure towards MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He claimed that Helwani was not a real reporter and inferred that he was biased to the WWE. In doing so, he also took a shot at Tony Schiavone.

Good luck with the unbiased journalism. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 18, 2023

The reason for his displeasure with the appearance was Helwani’s statements regarding him.

TK had appeared on Helwani’s MMA Hour to promote his show. However, he refused to answer any controversial questions, which resulted in the reporter calling it the worst interview of his life.

He also claimed that the WWE was a much better product than AEW, and anyone saying otherwise was not being truthful.

