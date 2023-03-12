Triple H is Seemingly Looking To “Stack” WrestleMania 40 With Two Major Returns

We are only a few weeks away from the grandest spectacle in all sports entertainment, WrestleMania 39. This year will mark the first-ever WrestleMania with the new Chief Content Officer, Triple H, at the helm. If the last eight months are anything to go by, fans have seen how driven Triple H is in the driver’s seat of The Creative. Although WrestleMania 39 is yet to be in the books, The Game is reportedly conjuring up a blockbuster WrestleMania for the next year.

2024 will mark the 40th edition of the Showcase of Immortals. Without a doubt, the promotion will pull out all the stops to make WrestleMania 40 a memorable show. A new report states that Triple H is planning to bring back two major stars for WrestleMania 40.

The show will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, there’s a lot of time for next year’s Show of Shows, and the fans will have to wait with bated breath to see what more developments take place.

Triple H is reportedly planning to bring back two megastars for WrestleMania 40

According to WrestleVotes, Triple H has already started planning a spectacular extravaganza for the next year. The report states that the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania means something to The Game and so, he is going to “stack the hell out of the card”.

The report also noted that WWE is keeping its doors “open” for The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin for a return. Although Triple H downplayed The Rock’s return on this year’s WrestleMania, a potential return next year may seem to be in the works.

Triple H is reportedly looking to ‘stack’ next year’s #WrestleMania 40 show, with two major names being targetted 👀 Full story at the link below 👇 pic.twitter.com/NgFqOvSsqZ — WrestleTalk News (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 8, 2023

The report read-

Next year they’re going to pack and stack the hell out of the card, because of the anniversary. It means something to Triple H.

It was reported that The Rock refused to work his rumored WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns as he was not in the ring shape. As to Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Texas Rattle Snake was seemingly going to be in the cards facing Brock Lesnar this year but, the plan never came to fruition.

Since Triple H is already hyping up WrestleMania 40, one can only imagine how legendary the show is going to be.

When was The Rock’s last match at WrestleMania?

The Rock’s last memorable match at the Showcase of Immortals was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. The Rock and John Cena had two back-to-back WrestleMania matches. The 10-time WWE Champion emerged as the victor at WrestleMania 28 but, he tasted defeat at WM 29 in a rematch against John Cena.

#SLTDManiaMonth Fact – The shortest match in Wrestlemania history is The Rock vs Eric Rowan at Wrestlemania 32 with The Rock being announced as the winner in just 6 seconds! pic.twitter.com/z3QHztHEuq — SLTDWrestling.com (@SLTDWrestling) March 29, 2018

But technically, The Rock’s real last match at the grandest stage was against Eric Rowan at WM 32. The Rock was involved in an impromptu match that lasted only six seconds.

