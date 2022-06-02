Wrestling

“That is how the name came up”- The Undertaker Reveals the story behind the origin of the name ‘Tombstone Piledriver’

The Undertaker tombstone name origin
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“Magic Johnson made $15 million from 30 Burger King locations”: How Lakers legend’s $1 billion company grew with a bevy of business savvy investments
Next Article
"Original villain story of Nico Rosberg" - When Lewis Hamilton defeated Nico Rosberg with a broken hand
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker tombstone name origin
“That is how the name came up”- The Undertaker Reveals the story behind the origin of the name ‘Tombstone Piledriver’

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently named his most memorable tombstone and detailed the…