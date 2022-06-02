“That is how the name came up”- The Undertaker Reveals the story behind the origin of the name ‘Tombstone Piledriver’

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently named his most memorable tombstone and detailed the origin of the name ‘Tombstone Piledriver’.

The one term that is synonymous with “The Deadman” in WWE is The Tombstone Piledriver. Throughout his legendary career, The Undertaker has delivered the Tombstone Piledriver to many superstars and legends. But, what is The Undertaker’s most memorable Tombstone moment?

In his recent interview with FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin, the seven-time world champion disclosed the superstar’s name to whom he has hit his favorite Tombstone Piledriver.

The Undertaker delivered his most memorable Tombstone Piledriver on Mark Henry

During his chat with Ryan Satin, The Phenom was questioned about the origins of the Tombstone Piledriver and what he believed was his most memorable moment.

While explaining his favorite Tombstone Piledriver moment, ‘The Deadman’ recalled the moment when he delivered his finishing move on Mark Henry. Taker further explained that the moment is memorable because of the size of the opponent. The Undertaker was not sure whether he will be able to pull off the stunt or not. He said:

“I’m going to say, Mark Henry. Because just of his sheer size, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do it or not. My number one goal, always, is to protect my opponent. I think the world of Mark and I knew at that particular time I was strong and healthy, but he was a really big dude when I tombstoned him. I was so proud of myself that I had him, I tombstoned him, I didn’t hurt him and we had a fairly decent match along with it.”

The Six-time world champion also stated that he prioritizes the safety of the opponent more than anything.

The story behind the origin of the name ‘Tombstone Piledriver’

While speaking on Ryan Satin’s ‘Out of Character‘, The Undertaker also explained the story behind the origin of his finishing move. The Phenom recalled that the move’s name was a collaborative effort of a few people backstage.

Even though The Deadman did not remember the exact person who came up with the idea, he recalled how they came up with the name. He recollected that one of them visualized that the finishing move looked like ‘putting a tombstone on a grave’.

“I remember there was a group of us. And we were trying to figure out um, You know, what we were gonna name this thing, and then someone just kind of visualized putting a tombstone on a grave and how heavy that would be and what it would look like. And I think, from that is how the, You know, the name came up.” The Undertaker stated.

The Undertaker and Mark Henry went face to face in the ring numerous times throughout the 2000s. “The Deadman” even put his streak on the line against “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry at WrestleMania 22. The Phenom defeated Henry at Show of the Shows in a Casket Match.

