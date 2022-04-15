“People hate Cody Rhodes” – WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against Cody Rhodes

WWE’s Hall of Famer Booker T spoke on the Hall Of Fame podcast, where he said that people hate WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes.

On the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T raised an objection on the recent social media comments of Tony Khan. AEW’s Tony Khan had made some serious allegations in the recent past.

In a series of tweets he had claimed that an army of bots is boosting the anti-AEW comments on the internet. Booker T also said that the AEW boss is losing his mind.

Booker T said that it could back up the recent comments of Eric Bischoff Tony about Khan having thin skin. Booker T also spoke about the WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes and said that people hate Cody Rhodes.

“Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he’s off into analytics. I think he works in that field. But, people are going to hate, okay? Everybody is not going to like ya. I know Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan had thin skin, and this came out right after that. I don’t know if that proves that or not,” Booker T said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Booker also urged the AEW boss to not focus upon the criticism side of social media. He further said that even he receives hate on social media but even love at the same time and the situation is the similar even to Tony Khan.

“I am sure Tony Khan has got a lot of love from so many people, because this guy is delivering jobs. So think about that, not thinking about how people on Twitter, because you will lose your mind thinking about people that is saying negative comments about you.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

‘ People hate Cody Rhodes’

Booker T further said that while Tony Khan has been seeing the negative aspect but he has only seen positives about the company.

“That’s all it has got to be, is comments. Because I haven’t seen anything but pretty much good stories about AEW in the social media sphere. So I don’t know, man. Kick out, that’s what we say in the wrestling business. You’ll be alright.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan faced criticism from the fans for the tweets he made. But the Hall of Famer believes that there exists negative comments about the company. He said that he sees them all the time. Booker T also used the example of Cody Rhodes.

“I believe it. I believe it as far as people having negative comments because I see them all the time. Cody Rhodes right now is a pariah as far as AEW fans go. They hate him. It’s amazing how one minute they can love you, and the next minute they can hate you. But then again, that’s what the wrestling business is. You can be a heel one day, and you can be a babyface the next, I love it, man. If you’re tuning in, it’s good, that’s the way I look at it.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

