Vickie Guerrero Allegedly Sided With Husband After Her Daughter Claimed He Se*ually Assaulted Her

After the untimely death of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, his wife Vickie Guerrero moved on with her life and got remarried in 2015. Eddie and Vickie had two girls from their marriage. In a very shocking development, Vickie’s daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, came forward on her social media and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in 2020. Moreover, Sherilyn also accused Vickie of not siding with her.

The former WWE manager remained a single mom to her kids until she tied the knot with Kris Benson 10 years after Eddie’s death. Sherilyn is Eddie’s youngest daughter. She was born in 1995.

The 28-year-old mustered courage to recall the horrific event from 2020 on her social media. She also revealed that it was all shrugged off by Vickie when she confided in her.

Vickie Guerrero’s daughter accuses her step-father of s*xually assaulting her in 2020

Speaking on her TikTok, Sherilyn broke her silence and revealed that her stepdad allegedly s*xually assaulted her on a cruise in 2020.

According to her, it happened before the global pandemic. She also went on to reveal that she wasn’t the only one who was his victim. However, Sherilyn refused to speak for the others. As time went by, Sherilyn wanted to relieve herself of the baggage that she was carrying.

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and Eddie Guerrero, posted a video on her TikTok account about her stepfather allegedly s*xually assaulting her in 2020 while they were on a cruise. Sherilyn says that she wants a relationship with her mother but instead she chose to… pic.twitter.com/5doK29yOZQ — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) April 5, 2023

“Come 2020 before COVID, there was a cruise that my family had went on. And basically on this cruise, I got s*xually assaulted. And the unfortunate part was that it was by my stepdad. Yeah, it was by my stepdad. And was I the only one? No, but that’s not my business to put their story out there. But it happened to me. The fact that I protected somebody who doesn’t give a sh*t about me, is beyond me, but growth and maturity right? I lived with them, so I didn’t know what to do.”

“I have told my mom how uncomfortable I am with him after it happened and basically she was always telling me it was a mistake. It’s not who he is.”

La fille de Vickie et Eddie Guerrero (Sherilyn Guerrero) affirme avoir été victime d’une agression sexuelle par son beau-père sur une croisière en 2020, elle serait maintenant bloquée par sa mère. (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/vVADCsluEj — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) April 5, 2023

Sherilyn also stated that she had been protecting him for a long time until she decided to expose him publicly. One year after the unfortunate incident, Sherilyn left her parents and started living alone.

She was tired of her family members accusing her of distancing herself from her mother but, according to her, Vickie blocked her out. Shockingly, she also accused Vickie of siding with her husband over her daughter.

Chavo Guerrero comes in support of his cousin on Twitter

After Sherilyn shared her hapless experience on Tik Tok, Eddie’s nephew, Chavo Guerrero, extended his support to his cousin. Chavo stated that he has been there by her side in the last couple of years and commended Sherilyn for having the courage to come forward with the truth.

Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️ — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) April 5, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.