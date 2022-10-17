Video: When Jose Mourinho and Chelsea FC Were Roasted by Shane McMahon on an Episode of WWE RAW

Jose Mourinho once appeared on an episode of WWE RAW only to be roasted alongside his then football club Chelsea by Shane McMahon.

The WWE usually visits the UK once a year, most times, soon after WrestleMania. It was no different back in 2007, only this time they had in attendance one of the greatest managers in the history of football. With his kids, there sat among the audience, none other than Jose Mourinho.

It was George’s Day in the UK. So Shane McMahon graciously offered everyone in attendance a chance to slay a dragon i.e. Shane McMahon himself. He then pointed towards Mourinho and called him out for a fight before mocking players of his then team Chelsea.

Watch When Jose Mourinho and Chelsea FC were roasted by Shane McMahon on an episode of WWE RAW

“Wait a minute, I know you. That’s Jose Mourinho, the head coach, if you will, of the Chelsea Football game… What do you say? Uh-uh… you don’t want any of this,” Shane McMahon said.

Shane O’Mac then claimed he already knew no one would respond to his challenge which is why he scoured the UK and found a man the night prior that beat up 6 men alone. He then turned to Mourinho and took a dig at the blues.

“If you can call them men. Actually, I think they were members of your Chelsea Football Club,” Shane McMahon claimed.

The rest of the night was smooth sailing for the Special One. He even clicked a picture backstage with Shane and his father Vince McMahon.

What is Jose Mourinho up to these days?

Jose Mourinho is currently in charge of Italian club AS Roma. Last season he led the club to victory in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, making him the first manager to achieve the UEFA treble of Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Mourinho is one of the most accomplished managers in the world, having won the national league in every country he’s coached in.

He has also won the Champions League twice and will always fondly be remembered by fans for being a thorn in Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United with his Chelsea team and leading his Real Madrid side to take on Pep Guardiola’s all conquering Barcelona by the horns.

