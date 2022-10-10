Watch: When Triple H Body-Slammed Popular Late Night TV Host Jimmy Fallon Through a Table!

Recalling the moment when playing games with The Game Triple H did not fare well for the popular TV host Jimmy Fallon.

Triple H is one of the smartest brains working in the pro wrestling industry right now. During his wrestling days, he destroyed many top legends with his incredible in-ring skills. Playing games with The Game was never an option for anyone who tried to step up against him. Well, if not anyone, famous TV host/comedian Jimmy Fallon will definitely vouch for that.

During the summer of 2017, The Cerebral Assassin appeared on ‘The Tonight’s Show’ to promote that year’s SummerSlam. The 6-decades-old American TV show revolves around interviews and some comedic segments. But when The Game appeared, fans also saw some WWE action on the show.

Triple H sent Jimmy Fallon through his own desk with a Body Slam

During the show, there was a fun segment called ‘Thank You Notes’ where Jimmy Fallon made a joke about Triple H. He thanked The Game for ‘sounding less like a WWE Superstar and more like an extra-strength hemorrhoid cream.’

Jimmy, who loves to play games with his guests on the show, was unaware of the consequences of doing that to The Game. The moment he cracked the joke, Triple H’s music hit, and The Game approached the stage. He picked up the host, delivered a body slam, and then sat on his chair.

Seeing The Cerebral Assassin using his WWE move on the show, the crowd in attendance started cheering him up. While Jimmy Fallon was knocked out cold on his own desk, Triple H hyped up the crowd for SummerSlam. Here’s the video clip that was shared on the show’s official Twitter handle:

Anyway, it wasn’t a real fight as the whole segment was scripted to go that way. In fact, if you look closely, the man who took the body slam was a stunt double for Jimmy Fallon.

The new Head of WWE Creative recently made an appearance on WWE TV

Triple H has been super busy producing excellent shows ever since he took over the backstage duties of Vince McMahon. Now that he is retired and mostly works behind the scenes, he barely makes TV appearances. The last time Triple H was seen was on Night Two of this year’s WrestleMania when he hung up his wrestling boots.

But, during the recent season premiere of SmackDown Live, The Game came out and kicked off the show by addressing the WWE Universe. Although it was a short promo, it did convey the message very well and the crowd was also happy to see The Game.

Nevertheless, so far fans and pundits are happy with whatever changes Triple H has made to the overall product. And by bringing Bray Wyatt back, The Game has made it clear that he will be righting a lot of wrongs done by the previous regime.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.