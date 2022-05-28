Vince and Linda McMahon putting up their $4.1 million worth property on sale

WWE Owner Vince McMahon and his wife Linda have recently put their 3,351 square foot property on the market for sale.

From Boca Raton to Las Vegas, ‘The McMahons’ own seven properties worth Millions. Recently, Vince McMahon alongside his wife Linda has put one of their two Stamford condominiums on the market.

Counted among the highest-priced condominiums in Connecticut, the property is located in the downtown Park Tower, Stamford. Moreover, the WWE Owner is also intending to relocate the WWE headquarters to a new place later this year.

Vince McMahon and his wife are selling their Stamford property worth $4.1 million

According to The News-Times, Vince and Linda McMahon’s condo on sale is spread across a 3,351 square feet area and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The Park Tower Stamford penthouse in Stamford is one of the homes in Stamford’s tallest building. Listed on Zillow, the penthouse was called Trump Parc Stamford till 2021.

McMahons have a decade-long connection with Stamford. Apart from the Park Tower penthouse, WWE had its headquarters based on the East side of Stamford for 30 years.

WWE moving to its New WWE headquarters in Stamford later this year

WWE is planning to move from its current Stamford Headquarters to the new one later this year. The new home for WWE is located very near to the penthouse that The McMahons are currently selling. The Stamford Advocate reported that WWE is targeting late 2022 to start moving to their new space.

Initially, WWE revealed its plan to shift to its new HQ in March 2019. But unfortunately, the plans got postponed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.WWE Co-President, George Barrios stated that the new headquarters will provide WWE with the required workspace for long-term growth.

“One of the most important elements necessary to execute WWE’s long-term growth strategy is world-class talent collaborating seamlessly to create compelling content. Our workplace initiative will be the foundation to meet these objectives and underpins our ability to deliver long-term value.” He said.

Photos of what will be WWE’s new headquarters starting in early 2021. According to local reports in the past, this site was part of Stamford’s largest vacant office property after the last tenants moved. DETAILS ON THE MOVE ⏩ https://t.co/5nKkB3Vxkz pic.twitter.com/1iqcMFkIUU — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 20, 2019

Recent reports suggest that Vince will be moving to his new headquarters alongside his 700 employees by December this year.

Although Vince and Linda McMahon are letting go of their penthouse worth $4.1 million, the most renowned pro wrestling couple will be setting their new headquarters nearby.

