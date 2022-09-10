Detailed Story of the Time When WWE Ex-Boss Vince McMahon Was Roasted Behind Closed Doors

The story goes to a time when the Ex-Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon was roasted behind closed doors by Linda McMahon and the team!

The Ex-Boss of Vince McMahon was known for his tough nature in the company of WWE. The former Chief of WWE was rarely known for having a laugh, at least in front of the camera. This stubborn nature of Vince has resulted in the company of WWE reaching new heights. Both, in terms of business as well as in terms of popularity.

Vince, without any doubt, put all his blood and sweat into making the company reach new heights. And in this process, he probably had forgotten to wear a smile on his face!

So, the story goes to the time when Vince had taken over the charge of the company. The charge was taken from his father two decades ago. It was the year 1991 and Vince was about to celebrate two-decade anniversary of association of his with the company of WWE (then WWF). This is the reason he was the subject of a surprise roast in August 1991.

Taking over control of the company from his father in 1980, Vince McMahon spent over four decades running the world’s largest pro wrestling organisation with an iron fist. Thus, on the eve of the twentieth anniversary of association of Vince with the then company of WWF, Linda McMahon organised a surprise roasting. The event turned out to be more special as Vince was also celebrating his 46th birthday.

WWE Ex-Boss Vince McMahon was roasted behind the closed doors!

A number of then-WWF Superstars and personnel were invited to the event. The invitation was unravelled by photographer Tom Buchanan and posted to social media by IANdrewTheGiant. Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura, and Pat Patterson were among the ones who roasted their Chief.

Of those four, Hogan left two years later after the steroid scandal. Savage his commentary position in 1994 to sign for WCW, and Ventura filed a lawsuit against Vince just months later. Only Pat Patterson remained under Vince McMahon’s employment.

Fast Forward 2022, McMahon has been surrounded by controversy over the past few months after several investigations were launched into his personal life. McMahon stepped back as the Chairman and CEO of the company on the 22nd of July 2022. Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque have since taken over his key roles.

The former Chief of WWE is currently under investigation over a secret three-million-dollar settlement that McMahon agreed to pay to a former employee whom he allegedly had an affair with.