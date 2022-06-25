Vince McMahon addressed the fans with a four word reply on WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon recently made an appearance on WWE SmackDown. He addressed the fans with a four-word reply on the platform.

The company of WWE has been witnessing tremendous development recently. The wall of trouble started to build for McMahon after The Wall Street Journal stated that the then Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon is in major trouble as the company is investigating a whopping $3 million secret settlement. The settlement prevents a former employee from talking about her relationship with McMahon.

This enforced the stepping down on the part of Vince from his post of WWE Chief voluntarily. Post his steeping demand it was highly expected by the fans that the former Chairman of WWE would address the fans and would explain his side of the story. And, the excitement reached its peak when the company of WWE made an announcement. The company stated that McMahon would appear on SmackDown. On Friday, he sent a brief message to the fans.

As stated by the company, the former CEO of WWE made an appearance on SmackDown. In the segment, he addressed the fans stating that it was a privilege on his part to be in front of his fans. He also cited the opening tagline of the video package for all WWE shows.

McMahon, while greeting the fans reminded of the four words. He said that the four words in the company are often known as WWE signature. The four words the former Chief of WWE went on to say were then, now, forever, and together. Vince termed the fourth word ‘together’ as the most important of all. He concluded his address by welcoming the fans to SmackDown.

“Here’s something to remind you of the four words we just saw, what we call the WWE signature. Then, now, forever, and the most important word – together. Welcome to SmackDown,” said Vince McMahon.

It was an odd way to go about the promo. The majority of the audience expected the former Chief of the company to explain his side of the story. But, he opted to remain tight-lipped around it. He also didn’t say anything about the news that he’s stepping back from his duties as the CEO and Chairman of the company.

Regardless of his speech, the rating experts are hoping for a rise in the ratings with the return of the former Boss of WWE. In all likeliness, that’s exactly what we will see when the ratings come out.