Wrestling

“Vince McMahon always wanted me to end up being a heel” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he never had long runs as a babyface

Vince McMahon
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
"Dismantle what got him over and f*** this dude up" - Kevin Nash slams WWE for ruining Triple H's work
Next Article
2x NBA champion once called LeBron James a b****, pivoting him into a better teammate 
WWE Latest News
Vince McMahon
“Vince McMahon always wanted me to end up being a heel” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he never had long runs as a babyface

WWE legend Kurt Angle reveals why he had long runs in WWE as a heel…