“I was not comfortable doing it”- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle expresses guilt over being a part of one of the worst storylines ever

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle cringes over the most uncomfortable angle he played in wrestling during his stint with WWE.

Kurt Angle is widely recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Apart from being a gifted athlete in the ring, Kurt is also an awesome entertainer. He was involved in many funny backstage segments during the attitude era.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was once involved in a storyline that may be one of the worst and most deplorable storylines that the WWE ever produced. In 2005, Kurt was working an angle with WWE legend Booker T and his wife Sharmell. The storyline was so disturbing to watch that even Kurt revealed on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show that he was very uncomfortable with it.

The story goes, Booker T and Sharmell are portrayed as a lovely couple on TV and their love life was just perfect until Kurt a “deranged human being” started pursuing Sharmell to quench his sexual desires for her. Kurt was found sexually harassing Sharmell and even overtly admitted to longing to have “bestiality sex” with her. Kurt even called Sharmell a “gutter slut” during an interview backstage on TV.

This was how the feud between Kurt and Booker started and they had a series of matches. On an episode of SmackDown on May 12, Kurt faced Booker in a match only to leave it halfway and go backstage to harass Sharmell. Booker made a beeline for Kurt backstage and found his wife whimpering. This led Booker to drop his guard and get ambushed by Kurt from behind.

The story continued and it only got worse and more obscene. The two athletes collided multiple times after that. Booker defeated Kurt at the PPV event of Judgement day. Kurt defeated Booker and Sharmell on an episode of SmackDown in a 2-on-1 handicap match by pinning Sharmell onto the match in a venereal position.

The rivalry ended the following week when Booker once again defeated Kurt. What really made the storyline depraved was having Kurt play the role of a sexual deviant who was preying on another man’s wife. It was one of the many storylines that WWE wishes for it to be forgotten.

Kurt Angle reveals how uncomfortable he was playing the role of a sexual deviant

Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show” in November 2021, Kurt shed light on the storyline that he claimed he was very uncomfortable being a part of. According to him, the storyline stemmed from Vince McMahon as he thought it would be humorous and entertaining.

“I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMahon) is kind of a ribber. He’ll do stuff to mess with you a little bit and shove it in your face. I think that he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women, white, black, hispanic, it doesn’t matter. My wife is half Hispanic and half Italian.” Said Kurt.

Kurt then explained how Vince likes to use sexual fixations as a storyline for entertainment.

“I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women and he thought it would be a funny program. I was not comfortable by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I have ever done. It was the worst storyline I’ve ever done. I did it anyway because I’ve always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it.” He added.

The level of respect that Kurt had and still does for both Booker and Sharmell made it much more difficult for him to play the role. He believes it was the worst angle he was a party to in his entire career.