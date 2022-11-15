Vince McMahon Had a Real T-Rex Skull Worth $6K in His Office: Fact or Fiction?

One of the most surrealistic prized possessions of the former chairman Vince McMahon is the T-Rex (Tyrannosaurus Rex) skull mounted on his office wall. It’s no secret that Vince McMahon is a man of unique taste and class. His famous power stride toward the ring represented his vanity. Known for ruling the roost for 40 years, McMahon built an empire that his son-in-law Triple H has now assumed control of.

McMahon’s excellence in business made him an affluent personality. With a staggering net worth of $2.4B, there are very few things that Vince McMahon can’t buy. While most of what he owns was bought by him, the $6000 worth of T-rex skull in his office was a gift from his son-in-law Triple H.

Is the T-rex skull owned by Vince McMahon real?

In 2013, Mr. McMahon tweeted a picture showcasing his love for the fossil. His tweet read, “It’s on my wall and symbolic of my voracious appetite for life”.

The fossil was bought by The Game during the production of the WWE film “The Chaperone”.

In case you’re wondering if the dinosaur skull is real, it is as real as it looks. There is truly nobody more deserving of this formidable remnant than Vince. WWE even published an article on its website promoting public awareness of National Fossils Day.

“Fossils can carry different meanings for people, and WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is no different.

Vince McMahon initially did not want Stephanie McMahon to marry Triple H

Surprisingly, Vince McMahon was against the idea of his daughter dating any of the wrestlers. Triple H was not always Vince’s favorite. Triple H’s relationship with Stephanie McMahon was discussed in his documentary, Thy Kingdom Come, released in 2013.

When Vince learned about his daughter’s relationship with Triple H, he tried forcing them to separate but to no avail as the couple kept getting back together. Eventually, Vince changed his mind and took it in stride. Today, even Vince cannot deny that the couple made the best decision of their lives.

“You can try to stay away from each other but it just is what it is, you know, and we did that [moved apart], right back together, and you just couldn’t get past it. Vince was like, ‘F*** it.”

