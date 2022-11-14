Quavo Huncho Recalls Dream “To Be Tag Team Partners in WWE” With Takeoff

Popular American Rapper Takeoff passed away following an altercation-turned shooting in Houston early on November 1. Many prominent names have expressed their grief over the death of the 28-year-old rapper. His uncle and rap partner, Quavo Huncho also took to social media to share his pain. The Migos member shed light on the WWE plans they used to make during their young days.

Quavo Huncho bored a great relationship with Takeoff as they both grew up together in real life, and in the music industry. Devastated by the demise of his nephew, Quavo recently shared a lengthy emotional post on Instagram.

Quavo Huncho says Takeoff dreamt Migos joining WWE as a tag team

In his post, Quavo Huncho recalled his childhood growing up alongside his nephew. He shared that Takeoff never competed with him and instead, always put him first. The famous Hip-Hop star also revealed the first-ever dream they harbored.

Quavo Huncho stated they used to dream of Migos being tag team partners in WWE. He remembered both of them loving wrestling and having all the action figures. The Migos member revealed he was confident of joining WWE as Takeoff imitated the wrestling moves perfectly. He stated:

“Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wrestling… had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers…”

Using the Micro-Blogging platform, Quavo shared how his life would never be the same without Takeoff by his side.

The hip-hop group joined was featured alongside the RK-Bro

Although the dream of becoming a tag team never came true, Migos did appear in WWE earlier this year. This year’s Day 1 pay-per-view was Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defending their RAW tag team titles against The Street Profits. However, during the entrance, RK-Bro was also accompanied by the famous Hip-Hop group.

Making their first-ever WWE appearance, the popular hip-hop group also celebrated the winning moment with Rk-Bro.

Nevertheless, it’s unfortunate to lose a gem like Takeoff, and that too, at such a young age. His demise is a loss not just for the music industry but for the whole world. The whole SportsRush team sends its thoughts and prayers to the near ones of the late rapping sensation.

