Vince McMahon had No Plans of Putting the World Title on Cody Rhodes

Backstage reports from WWE suggest former CEO Vince McMahon had zero plans of giving Cody Rhodes any world title.

Ever since he made his epic return at this year’s WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes was seen as the one who would dethrone Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare also lived up to the expectations with back-to-back outstanding performances against Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately, he got injured in June and had to be taken off the tv. Cody suffered a torn pectoral muscle earlier this year before his Hell in a Cell match against Rollins. However, according to reports, Vince McMahon wasn’t even considering Cody Rhodes for a world title run.

Before his injury, fans and pundits were pretty sure The American Nightmare will face the Undisputed Champion somewhere down the line. But it appears the former CEO did not see what everyone else saw back then.

Vince McMahon had no plans of putting Cody Rhodes in the world title picture

Earlier this month, Fightful Select gave some insights about the plans the former CEO had for The American Nightmare. And winning any world title in WWE was not one of them.

According to multiple WWE sources that Fightful spoke to, Mr. McMahon has no such big plans for the returning superstar. He was okay with Roman Reigns having both titles. As far as Cody is concerned, before he tore his pectoral muscle, Vince had no solid plans for him. He was neither considered for the WWE Championship nor the Universal Championship. Fightful stated:

“Numerous sources in WWE who said that at the time that Cody Rhodes sustained his injury, Vince McMahon had not solidified plans to make Cody Rhodes the WWE or Universal Champion.”

This might be a shocker for those who thought Vince McMahon would make Cody Rhodes a champion this time. However, Vince announced his retirement in July, and the Triple H regime took over. Who knows, if it wasn’t for his untimely injury, Cody would have been in the title picture by now.

When will The American Nightmare make his comeback?

Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle in June, and the expected time for his recovery was said to be 6-9 months. However, the good news is Cody’s recovery process is going faster than expected.

The earlier reports predicted that The American Nightmare will be back by Royal Rumble 2023. But now, it might be happening sooner than that. As to the exact date of return, it is yet to be known.

Nevertheless, Vince McMahon’s plans may not have included Cody Rhodes as a champion, but he is not in power now. Since his injury, a lot has changed in WWE. Looking at the way the Triple H era is handling its superstars, The American Nightmare will receive a proper push. Well, let’s see, whether he returns at the Royal Rumble PPV or before that.

