The Miz can really do it all, can’t he? The A-lister has been a constant presence in the WWE despite many thinking he would never make it. He is so versatile that he can be used anywhere on the card without looking out of place. You need a placeholder world champion? You got the Miz. A mid-card threat? Call the Miz. You need to put the tag titles on someone relevant? We got the Miz. However, his versatility goes even beyond the squared circle. The Miz almost pulled off a phenomenal comeback in Friday night’s Celebrity Game at the NBA All-Star weekend, with a half court show that was a millisecond too late!

Also read: Why Did John Cena Wear a Skirt And High Heels?

The Miz played for Team Ryan Smith against Team Dwayne Wade in the NBA All-Star game. With the score 81-78 and less than a second left in the game, the WWE superstar went for the money shot from halfway down. Much to the amazement of everyone in attendance, the ball went in!

Watch: The Miz almost ties NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with fantastic Half Court Shot!

As you can imagine, the team led by Utah Jazz owner celebrated like they won the match. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo ran to the court and gestured that the shot shouldn’t count. He believed that the ball was still in The Miz’s hands when the buzzer went off.

The shot went to replay, and the Greek Freak was proven right. Replays showed that the ball was still in the A-lister’s palms when the clock went to zero, much to the dismay of Team Ryan Smith and the audience in attendance.

Regardless, that match was more fun than it had any right to be. And everyone ended up having a great time, so there really isn’t any loser here. Well except Team Ryan Smith, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll be too bothered for too long about it.

Miz and Maryse will feature in Top Gun parody to promote WrestleMania 39

The current direction for The Miz heading into WrestleMania is currently unclear. However, it has been reported that he will be part of the show even if an opponent isn’t planned so far.

Regardless, he, alongside his wife Maryse, will appear on WWE’s planned parody movie trailers to promote WrestleMania 39. The couple will film a scene from Top Gun.

Apart from the two, the WWE will also feature Rhea and The Judgement Day in Stranger Things. Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre will parody 40-year-old virgin. Another real-life WWE couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, will portray Batman and The Joker, while the Bloodline will take to the screen as Goodfellas.

I’m told the list below are the planned “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” movie trailers: Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

The Bloodline: Goodfellas — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2023

Click here for more Wrestling News