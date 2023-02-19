HomeSearch

“I Get Sad Getting Older!”: Nikola Jokic Discusses Being First Starter To Play in All-Star Game on His Birthday

Raahib Singh
|Published 19/02/2023

Feb 13, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the court during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All-Star Weekend is about to come to a close, with its show-stopper, the All-Star Game taking place tonight. Everyone is excited about the All-Star team drafts, which will take place just an hour before the actual game. However, Nikola Jokic has more than one reasons to be enthused.

The back-to-back MVP turned 28 today.

Jokic has been playing some of the best basketball of his life, and is well on his way to becoming the first player since Larry Bird to win 3 MVPs in a row. With the All-Star Game tonight, he will make another NBA record.

Nikola Jokic will become the first NBA player to start in All-Star Game on their birthday

Yesterday, the All-Stars sat down for their media day interviews. There the 2x MVP was asked about horses,

and a lot more. He was also asked to address turning 28. Jokic wasn’t too happy about the same. He said,

According to NBA.com, Jokic will make history and become the first player to start an All-Star game on their birthday.

Can Jokic win a third MVP in a row?

We’re 2/3rd through the season. After a week-long All-Star break, the NBA will resume on the 23rd, and the teams will battle for the playoff berths. However, the Denver Nuggets do not need to worry much. A big reason for the same is Nikola Jokic.

The back-to-back MVP is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists so far. He’s led the Nuggets to the best record in the West with a five-game cushion over the second-seeded Memphis.

As per the NBA’s MVP ladder, he’s the frontrunner. If things keep going as they are, Jokic is expected to run away with his third consecutive MVP, joining an elite list of players to do so.

