“I Get Sad Getting Older!”: Nikola Jokic Discusses Being First Starter To Play in All-Star Game on His Birthday

The NBA All-Star Weekend is about to come to a close, with its show-stopper, the All-Star Game taking place tonight. Everyone is excited about the All-Star team drafts, which will take place just an hour before the actual game. However, Nikola Jokic has more than one reasons to be enthused.

The back-to-back MVP turned 28 today.

Join us in wishing NIKOLA JOKIC of the @nuggets a HAPPY 28th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/q4Q5YVAJ8Z — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Jokic has been playing some of the best basketball of his life, and is well on his way to becoming the first player since Larry Bird to win 3 MVPs in a row. With the All-Star Game tonight, he will make another NBA record.

Nikola Jokic will become the first NBA player to start in All-Star Game on their birthday

Yesterday, the All-Stars sat down for their media day interviews. There the 2x MVP was asked about horses,

Jose Alvarado joining the media and asking Nikola Jokic about horses is one of the best random moments pic.twitter.com/PzBh7C6uCW — Calvin Chappell (@CHALVIN2018) February 18, 2023

Luka Doncic,

If Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic would have to pick one player to win a championship that isn’t his teammate, he’d pick Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “Luka, of course. Really good friend. That’s about it.” pic.twitter.com/ppXVpdmW84 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 19, 2023

Luka Doncic again,

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on what makes Mavericks’ Luka Doncic such a unique player: “He’s a one-man army. He’s the guy who can destroy you. Who can really man manipulate the game the right way. There is no good matchup for him. If he has a smaller guy, he’s gonna post him up. If… https://t.co/Le4driSUvT pic.twitter.com/CYGSQsR8aj — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 18, 2023

and a lot more. He was also asked to address turning 28. Jokic wasn’t too happy about the same. He said,

Nikola Jokic on how he will celebrate his birthday tomorrow: “I want the day to go fast, I get sad getting older.” (h/t @wtevs) pic.twitter.com/7SkqFsXmlb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 18, 2023

According to NBA.com, Jokic will make history and become the first player to start an All-Star game on their birthday.

Can Jokic win a third MVP in a row?

We’re 2/3rd through the season. After a week-long All-Star break, the NBA will resume on the 23rd, and the teams will battle for the playoff berths. However, the Denver Nuggets do not need to worry much. A big reason for the same is Nikola Jokic.

The back-to-back MVP is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists so far. He’s led the Nuggets to the best record in the West with a five-game cushion over the second-seeded Memphis.

As per the NBA’s MVP ladder, he’s the frontrunner. If things keep going as they are, Jokic is expected to run away with his third consecutive MVP, joining an elite list of players to do so.

