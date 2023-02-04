Watch: When Triple H Saved Stone Cold Steve Austin From an Angry Fan

WWE fans are often regarded as one of the craziest ones in the wrestling world. There are many instances when a fan got serious over what’s happening in the ring and took the matter into his own hands. In fact, they sometimes tried to attack a superstar on live television. One such incident happened with Steve Austin and Triple H during the late 90s. So and so that The Game had to give a beating to the rowdy fan.

During an episode of his “The Steve Austin Show”, the Texas Rattlesnake once shared the famous incident. Steve Austin detailed how Triple H saved him from the angry fan.

Steve Austin recalls Triple H beating down the fan who tried to attack him

The said incident took place in Berlin, Germany during one of WWE’s European tours in 1998. At the event, Steve Austin went one-on-one with Triple H. The Hall of Famer won the match by delivering his stunner to The Game and Chyna.

As the match ended, a German fan jumped in and tried to attack Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake was a babyface which is why he could not do anything to the fan. However, Triple H jumped in and punched the fan several times. Recalling the whole incident, Austin stated:

“Triple H, stand-up cat, he picked that dude up, slammed him, and started punching his lights out… I couldn’t help beat the guy up, I’m the babyface, but Triple H was watching my back and he beat the snot out of that guy.”

On his podcast, Steve Austin stated one who pays for the ticket has every right to voice his/her opinion. Cheering and booing are okay, but crossing the rails could result in a beatdown. Steve Austin credited Triple H for giving the fan what he deserved.

The Hall of Famer was recently offered huge money to wrestle at this year’s WrestleMania

Triple H and Steve Austin are now Hall of Famers and barely perform in the squared circle. However, The Texas Rattlesnake impressed everyone with his performance against KO at WrestleMania 38. As a matter of fact, WWE offered him big bucks to wrestle again.

According to some reports, the management offered Steve Austin a huge sum to face Roman Reigns in a big match. It was speculated that the said proposal was for WrestleMania 39. Moreover, some reports also claimed he was asked to wrestle Brock Lesnar.

However, as of now, the Hall of Famer seems not okay with the idea of wrestling again. Though with Triple H in charge of the creative, one can assume the door isn’t totally closed. If both parties come to an arrangement, who knows, Stone Cold might wrestle at this year’s Showcase of Immortals as well.

